Escape to the Med: New Ego Restaurant brings sun-soaked flavours to Gravesend

August Ego, the Mediterranean restaurant and bar group, is set to open the doors of a brand-new location in Gravesend on Thursday, September 25.

The new site will combine authentically rustic yet modern interiors with mouth-watering dishes, providing guests with the perfect place to escape to the Mediterranean and celebrate the moments that matter, right in the heart of Gravesend.

With its fresh look, the Ego at The Copperfield will transform the former Stonehouse into a vibrant, welcoming dining space and will create 30 jobs for the local area.

At Ego at The Copperfield, guests can savour dishes from across the Mediterranean with a menu that’s inspired by sun-drenched coasts from Amalfi to Andalucía. The restaurant and bar will seat 134 covers. Guests can also enjoy cocktails, cask ales and wine either the beer garden or in one of the two patio areas.

Guests at Ego at The Copperfield can expect only the best of the Mediterranean when visiting the new restaurant — from its delicious paella mixta, a festival of seafood, chicken and vegetables, to its Duo of Pork with a serrano wrapped fillet & honey glazed belly pork. All perfectly complemented with a refreshing Aperol spritz or a crisp pinot grigio.

Commenting on the Mediterranean restaurant’s opening, General Manager Nadia Kauss, said: “We’ve been working hard to create a little slice of the Mediterranean where guests will feel like they’re on holiday — without leaving Gravesend.

“The work that is currently underway is all centred around creating an environment that is rooted in warmth, generosity and bold flavours. The whole team and I are incredibly excited to open our doors and invite guests to escape to the Mediterranean at Ego at The Copperfield.”

To celebrate the opening, Ego at The Copperfield is offering guests £20 off their first meal if they sign up to Ego Club Rewards ahead of opening date*, plus many more great offers.

*Terms and conditions apply. The £20 offer is valid for food and drink to the value of at least £40 and must include a main course. Offer available Monday-Thursday until Thursday 23rd October.