Essex powerhouses named finalists in the UK’s top awards for women in business

From aviation to wellbeing, youth development to media, these three Essex powerhouses are proving that leadership, purpose, and impact come in many forms.

Employer Finalist, Rebecca Stanborough, based in Braintree, is the driving force behind Airline Component Services, a specialist aviation supplier known for its world-class technical capabilities, industry expertise, and award-winning company culture. Her leadership has cemented ACS as a trusted name in commercial aviation, and a proud employer of choice.

Sonia Shaljean, founder of Lads Need Dads CIC in Colchester, has been shortlisted in the Not For Profit category for her ground-breaking work supporting boys growing up without a father. Through the UK’s first long-term early intervention programme, she’s helping young men develop confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose; transforming lives and futures, one lad at a time.

Health & Wellbeing Finalist, Katy Sunnassee is the editor and entrepreneur behind The Health Editor Ltd based in Langham She is a health and wellbeing content business whose features appear in major national women’s magazines. Her passion for empowering women with trusted, expert advice makes her a quiet but powerful force in women’s media.

They join a group of 144 exceptional finalists, representing a dynamic mix of industries across the UK; from artisan baking to engineering, fashion to finance. These women aren’t just growing businesses, they’re transforming industries, championing change, and inspiring others to follow.

Previous EVAS Business Woman of the Year, Jane Cole, MD of Blackpool Transport said “We are delighted to be supporting the EVA's once again this year and in particular the category of "Not for Profit". Blackpool Transport is dedicated to supporting like-minded businesses and customers who share our values. We thrive on growing relationships with likeminded people who are committed to building positive relationships with local communities."

Christine Nichols, last year’s EVAS Outstanding Achievement Award winner and co-founder of Atlantic Pacific Global Logistics, also hails from Essex. Celebrated for her leadership and commitment to gender equality (including a 50% female board), Christine is proof that success and values go hand-in-hand, and her legacy continues to inspire this year’s hopefuls.

This year’s cohort includes women who’ve hit major milestones: 20% of entrants have achieved £1M+ turnover, and a further 5% have surpassed £10M; far above the national average of 2% for female-led firms.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS said: “This proves what we’ve always known - there’s a huge, untapped potential in women-led businesses! These figures show that when given the opportunity and support, women scale, succeed, and lead with impact. What makes the EVAS so special is how the ceremony brings together startups and scaleups side by side, creating a space where women at every stage of their journey can connect, collaborate, and inspire one another. The EVAS is proud to be bucking the trend and championing women who are doing just that.”

The finalists will now go through judging interviews, a public vote, and the vibrant #EVAS2025 campaign. They will also be invited to participate in a prestigious EVAS Reception at the House of Commons before the glittering ceremony on Friday 26 September at the iconic Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

To view the full list of 2025 finalists and find out more about the EVAS celebration, visit: enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

