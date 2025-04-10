Estate agents look to mobile solutions to boost productivity, according to Rex Software data

Tom Ainsworth

A growing number of property professionals are using mobile technology options over traditional desktop solutions in a bid to maximise efficiency and boost productivity according to data from Rex Software.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading estate agency platform has reported a 14 per cent growth of unique users of its Rex Mobile product in the last 12 months with an average monthly usage of 22,300 hours, indicating a growing demand for the capabilities of the CRM while on-the-go. According to their research, agents spend 60 per cent of their time away from the office and the figures support the growing trend of agents wanting to maximise those periods.

Rex Mobile gives its users quick access to property details and appraisals, the ability to match buyers to listings that fit their needs, reverse buyer matching, options to add, change status and view contracts and to stay up-to-date with announcements from their agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Ainsworth, CRO at Rex Software said: “Estate agents are prioritising tools that allow them to streamline their workflows, work more efficiently and reduce the need to be tied to their desk. The ability to do a significant proportion of their work in between meetings, valuations or viewings suddenly opens up time they have never previously been able to fully utilise.

“We hear from our users that they gain hours that can be better spent ensuring clients are satisfied and that they are maximising opportunities that come their way.

Sean Barrett, director at Fine & Country Surrey, said: “The ability for agents to login on the road or at home so easily it's massive, it enables us to be flexible.

“Rex has given us something different; not only is the system much better, but we can get hold of the team for support if we need it, and no request has ever been turned down.”