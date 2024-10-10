European Cargo choose Cardiff Wales Airport as new base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British air freight carrier, European Cargo, has confirmed its investment plans to open a new base in Wales.

Cardiff Airport is thrilled a new regular air freight service between China and Wales will be starting, thanks to European Cargo and the launch of its second UK base.

The new base launches on 16 October 2024. There will initially be 3 weekly flights, building to 4, with the ambition of this frequency increasing in the future. The base will be operating with dedicated large Airbus aircraft.

This development helps to build on the national importance and economic value of Cardiff Airport to Wales.

Recruitment is underway

This new operation, which will benefit the Welsh economy, is providing new opportunities for people living in Wales to work at Cardiff Airport.

The business already facilitates more than 4,000 jobs in Wales, by ensuring safe and secure Airport operations at Cardiff and St Athan Airports.

This positive development grows cargo operations at Cardiff Airport as the business continues to diversify the use of the Airport estate.

The Airport has major advantages which helped European Cargo to choose to invest in Wales:

§ Airport facilities that regularly handle large aircraft movements

§ Operating 24/7

§ Zero-slot constraints

§ 230 acres of land for development

§ Easy access to the motorway network

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said: “This is a fantastic and exciting opportunity for the Airport and European Cargo. There is huge demand for air freighters in the marketplace and this investment in Wales is primarily down to the excellent facilities and teams we have at the Airport. We’re committed to diversifying our business for the benefit of Wales. We look forward to working with European Cargo to help make their new base a success.”

Jason Holt, European Cargo’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to announce this exciting development at Cardiff Airport. As we continue to grow our business expanding outwards from Bournemouth, we see Wales as a fantastic place to invest in. Cardiff Airport has many advantages, including 24-hour operational facilities and easy road access to the motorway network. We look forward to working with the Airport team.”