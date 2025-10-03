Europe's largest hostel group move into UK hotel market with Doubletree Docklands hotel acquisition

The new a&o London Docklands Riverside

Europe’s largest independently owned hostel chain, a&o Hostels, has announced the landmark acquisition of the former DoubleTree by Hilton, Docklands Riverside, marking the opening of its first London property and their third in the UK. The new a&o London Docklands Riverside will operate as a hotel, demonstrating the hostel groups expansion in the hospitality industry. The new venue will officially open under the a&o flag in November, with bookings already available through a&o’s official channels.

The former 17th-century dockland building is located directly opposite Canary Wharf on the banks of the Thames in the Southwark district. The building has its own pier, and a&o Hostels will provide free access for guests to an electric river cab service to and from Canary Wharf – offering easy access to Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace and beyond. a&o London Docklands Riverside is also less than a mile walk from Canary Wharf London Underground which offers great connectivity via the Elizabeth Line.

With 500 rooms and 2,100 beds, the new a&o London Docklands Riverside will also receive a gradual refurbishment with an investment of £21 million (approx. €25 million) while remaining open for guests throughout the process. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

London is one of the world’s most important commercial, financial and cultural centres in the world with an abundance of diverse attractions such as the Tower of London and UNESCO World Heritage Site Westminster Palace. The hotel acquisition demonstrates the group’s strategic growth, with London being the third location in the UK, after Edinburgh and Brighton.

Speaking on the announcement, a&o Hostels Founder and CEO Oliver Winter said: "London is simply a city you have to experience. It represents a deep history, a fierce energy and an incredible internationalism rarely found elsewhere. The opening of our first location here is a real statement for a&o, as a leading destination for travellers, families, school groups and groups of friends. It was at the top of our list as we look to provide value driven accommodation to youth travellers, groups, families and solo guests in an otherwise expensive city.”

"This acquisition is the result of an intensive and purposeful selection process. It signals that a&o is present at the highest level – in the best cities in Europe, with strong partners and a clear focus on sustainable growth," he added.

a&o London - the highlights at a glance

From January 2026, the three building complexes of the original 17th century port building will be gradually converted and modernised during ongoing operations. The investment amounts to approximately £21 million, or €25 million.

The highlights of the new a&o location include:

Natural light and an en-suite bathroom in each room

Electric river cab

Running between Canary Wharf, the river cab will transport a&o guests free of charge every ten minutes

Categories and guest mix:

A variety of double, family and multi-bed rooms will cater to a diverse guest base

Less than one mile walk from Canary Wharf London Underground station with access to the Elizabeth Line and Jubilee Line which also offers access to landmark attractions such as Buckingham Palace and Big Ben

30 minutes from London City Airport

Riverside Bar with unparalleled views of the city skyline for guests to unwind

Underground car parking

Approximately 50 parking spaces in the underground car park allow customers to have flexible travel options into the city

Currently 44 locations and millions more invested in growth

Together with owners StepStone Group and Proprium Capital Partners, a&o Hostels announced a budget of €500 million for expansion, conversion and modernisation of its properties to be carried out from Spring 2024. The Berlin-based company has secured six new locations, including Milan. Further target cities include Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon.

The company was founded in 2000 by Oliver Winter and with the opening of a&o London, the number of locations increases to 44 properties in 30 cities and ten European countries - with a total of around 30,000 beds. The core target groups include families (15%), school groups (38%) and clubs as well as individual city travellers.

In 2024, a&o Hostels recorded 2.8 million guests and 6.2 million overnight stays. According to preliminary figures, more than 1.15 million guests have already chosen a&o in 2025, with around 2.6 million overnight stays in the period from January to May.