Europe’s leading tricycle providers gives donation to support community

Bath based Swallow charity and Refillable.Co have been selected as winners of a recent Jorvik Tricycles competition, winning a prize of three non-electric tricycles.

The donation from one of Europe’s leading tricycle providers, will support people with learning disabilities at SWALLOW to remain active and mobile, with the increased stability of the tricycle's third wheel offering improved support and balance. A new tricycle will also support Refillable.Co’s mission in driving sustainable living across a wider community with home deliveries.

The competition called upon Bath based charities and businesses to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of winning. Due to an overwhelming number of responses and interest from local charities, Jorvik selected two winners to aid business objectives of a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Refillable.Co, offers eco-friendly, refillable groceries to reduce plastic waste and promote environmentally conscious living. Leny Dimitrova, Managing Director at Refillable.Co, expressed her excitement: “At Refillable.Co, we are pioneering the waste-reduction shopping movement and we are thrilled that Jorvik Tricycles has chosen to support our cause with this donation. The tricycle will further enhance the positive shopping experience and enable us to extend our reach within the community, making sustainable shopping even more accessible.

Jorvik Tricycles - Competition winners, SWALLOW

“This is something my business partner and I have dreamed of since we first started. Having a Jorvik tricycle as part of our initiative will greatly enhance our sustainable efforts and drive further positive change in Bath.”

In the upcoming months, Jorvik will be donating a total of 10 non-electric trikes to charities nationwide to mark the businesses 10th year anniversary and align with the company's ongoing mission to make cycling accessible for all.

James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, added: “It’s a privilege to support both businesses in their journey to a more inclusive and sustainable future. In early 2014, I identified a gap in the market for travel options for those who are less mobile. Since then, the demand has been huge and it’s fantastic to mark this ten year milestone by giving back to independent businesses all over the UK. Our tricycles offer multiple benefits, from environmental to cost saving and fitness. We’re delighted to be supporting Swallow and the Refillable store in their missions for good.”

Founded in 1993 , SWALLOW supports teenagers and adults with learning disabilities in Bath & North East Somerset and the surrounding areas and specialises in supporting individuals to live independently. Justin Ricards, Groups and Courses Manager at SWALLOW, also added: “We are delighted to receive two new trikes - with these, SWALLOW members will have the opportunity to be involved in cycling sessions and be able to make full use of our cycling networks within the Midsomer Norton & Radstock area. It will also mean that members won’t have to travel to Bath to use the track, which brings about additional costs and it will help make cycling more inclusive for our members.”

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after owner James Walker began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born.

For more information on Jorvik Tricycles and to view the full range, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com