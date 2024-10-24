Everybody Pilates celebrates 15 years of community and growth

Everybody Pilates is celebrating its 15th anniversary this October, marking a significant milestone for the classical Pilates studio that began in a basement at the old Treasury in Southsea.

Launched in 2009 with just a few instructors, it has now expanded into a global Pilates network with four studios in the UK and the Netherlands. The anniversary festivities will take place at the Everybody ‘PilaTeas’ 15th Anniversary Celebration on 24th October 2024 at The Queens Hotel, Portsmouth.

From its humble beginnings, Everybody Pilates has grown into a respected centre for Classical Pilates Teacher training, known for its commitment to preserving the original Pilates method. Led by co-founder Amy Kellow, a Second-Generation Master Trainer who studied under Pilates Elder Jay Grimes, the studio offers comprehensive training programmes that have certified over 100 instructors worldwide. Classes are conducted in both virtual and in-person formats, making authentic Pilates education accessible across the globe.

"We have grown into a thriving international community thanks to the ongoing support of our clients and partners," said Amy Kellow. "We remain committed to our roots in Southsea while embracing our global reach. This anniversary is a celebration of the journey we've taken together."

Classical Pilates mat class at Everybody Pilates

The studio's impact goes far beyond its physical locations. Everybody Pilates has built strong relationships with prestigious international brands such as Gratz Pilates and Pilatesology, as well as local partners, including hotels and small businesses, to enrich the community and support economic growth. The dedication to quality has made it a go-to destination for Pilates enthusiasts who seek an authentic experience.

Over the years, the studio has hosted numerous international conventions, bringing respected Pilates experts to Southsea. With more than 400 weekly visitors to its Southsea studio and a reach of 4,000 clients across its network, Everybody Pilates continues to foster a supportive and dynamic Pilates community.

Looking ahead, Everybody Pilates remains committed to sharing the classical Pilates method, with plans to expand its teacher training programmes and reach new communities. The studio continues to inspire and empower individuals through Pilates, helping them lead healthier, more balanced lives.

About Everybody PilatesEverybody Pilates is a group of classical Pilates studios in the UK and the Netherlands dedicated to making Pilates accessible to all. Each studio maintains high standards in Classical Pilates instruction, with teachers undergoing a rigorous two-year training programme. Recognised as a leading centre for Pilates teacher training, we attract participants from around the world, contributing to a dynamic global Pilates community.