Evolution from local distributor to trusted international partner for high voltage, process & hazardous area solutions - Thorne & Derrick celebrates local to global over 40 years

Thorne & Derrick International Team outside Chester le Street Head Office

Thorne & Derrick International, a leading distributor of power systems, hazardous area equipment, and process heating solutions, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1985 by Victor Thorne and Brian Derrick, the business started trading as Thorne & Derrick from premises in Brislington, Bristol. From the outset, the Company built a strong reputation, representing world-renowned manufacturers such as 3M Electrical, Band-It, and Cembre, supplying their market leading products to critical infrastructure projects and industries.

In 1988 expansion came with the acquisition of Reid Brothers (Glasgow), strengthening the Company’s presence in the strapping and load securing market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major milestone came in 1992, when Richard Derrick began operating in the Northeast of England working from a home office in Fenham, Newcastle. Initially Richard focused on selling Electrical Trace Heating solutions from Raychem, but after a move to Gear House in Gateshead, the Northern business expanded into the LV and HV power market. After 23 years, the office relocated to the current Northern headquarters at Lumley Court, Chester-le-Street which is the engine room of the company's sales and marketing activity today.

In 2015, Reid Brothers was purchased from Thorne & Derrick International, in a management team buyout and is still thriving today.

Meanwhile, after 31 years in Brislington, Bristol, significant business growth forced a relocation in 2016 to Whitchurch, Bristol, where it continues to operate as the Company’s central warehouse and administration centre, coupled with a very strong Export and UK sales department.

Over four decades, Thorne & Derrick International has grown from its initial team of 6 to over 30 staff and from a first order of just £500 in August 1985, the Company is now on track to deliver over £20 million turnover in the very near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the 1980s onwards, the Company has played an important role in serving the Oil & Gas, Process and Petrochemical sectors, and that has been central to its growth. As these markets continues to change, the business has expanded its product range in support, ensuring continued relevance and service excellence.

"As Managing Director, I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built over the years. Our strong focus on investing in young talent through apprenticeships has not only helped shape skilled professionals, but has also fostered a culture of loyalty and dedication,” said Richard Derrick. “It’s rewarding to see so many of our people grow with the Company. Their expertise and commitment are at the heart of our continued success."

The team of technical sales engineers, sourcing specialists and customer service advisors, deliver a single-source logistics solutions across the UK and internationally, supporting projects in more than 120 countries across five continents, offering rapid delivery and tailored supply strategies.

With global electricity demand predicted to more than double by 2050, Thorne and Derrick International are strengthening and extending their world class supply chain to support grid-scale projects to drive our sustainable energy future towards net zero through renewable energy, digitalisation and decarbonisation of industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorne & Derrick International are the UK's leading distributors of High Voltage Power Cable Accessories and Hazardous Area Electrical supporting critical infrastructure across power, utilities, rail, construction, oil & gas, petrochemical and process sectors. With over 40 years of industry expertise, Thorne & Derrick International delivers trusted products, technical support, and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of the energy and industrial markets.

About Thorne and Derrick International

Thorne & Derrick International are UK based and are the leading specialist distributors of LV, MV and HV cable accessories and tooling from 600V to 132kV complemented by an extensive range of hazardous area certified electrical equipment (ATEX and IECEx) to provide compliant, safe and optimised power, heating and lighting. Thorne and Derrick International supports critical infrastructure projects across power, utilities, rail, construction, oil & gas, marine, and process industries. With over 40 years of industry expertise, Thorne & Derrick International delivers trusted products, technical support, and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of the energy and industrial process markets.