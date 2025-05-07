Evri announces business-first partnership with leading UK-based platform Eflorist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery company, Evri, has announced a brand-first partnership with Southampton-based online florist Eflorist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking the parcel firm’s expansion into the flower sector, Evri, who deliver over 800m parcels a year, has joined up with the Southampton-based online florist to offer a fast and reliable delivery service for its customers.

And following a successful start, which saw delivery targets exceeded during the peak Mother’s Day trading period, Eflorist have already witnessed a positive increase on their overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) since joining forces with Evri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eflorist, who form part of the global Euroflorist Group, will join Evri’s growing client list - spanning more than 1,600 of the UK’s biggest retail brands – and become the first of its kind in the flowers sector to partner with the Yorkshire-based delivery business.

Evri announces new partnership with Southampton-based Eflorist

With over 75 years’ experience in the industry, Eflorist pride themself in delivering the freshest flowers direct to customers doorsteps, and by working with Evri, they’ll look to leverage the company’s large operational capacity to fulfil their next day delivery commitment, seven days a week.

Customers of Eflorist, who deliver over 1m arrangements a year, will also benefit from Evri’s varied delivery options, including a network of over 10,000 ParcelShops and lockers, as well as overall value for money.

Tim Williams, Head of Strategic at Evri, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Eflorist and support them in their mission to deliver the freshest flowers to customers all over the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Evri, we’re committed to continually evolving as a business, and that is why this partnership is particularly important to us, as it marks our first venture into the flowers sector.

“And with huge initial success already seen across Mother’s Day weekend, which saw delivery targets exceeded, we look forward to building on our relationship with them as we grow further within this sector.”

Paul Isaia, Chief Commercial Officer at Eflorist, said:“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Evri as we continue to deliver emotions that matter to customers across the UK.

“There’s always a reason behind every bouquet we send – whether it’s love, celebration, or support – and ensuring those moments arrive fresh and exactly when they’re needed is absolutely essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we were particularly impressed by Evri’s delivery success rate for Mother’s Day – a day that carries deep emotional meaning for so many. Timely delivery isn’t just a goal; it’s an expectation we hold to the highest standard.

“At Eflorist, customer satisfaction is something we monitor and review constantly – it’s at the heart of everything we do. With Evri’s proven delivery capabilities and shared customer-first approach, we’re confident this partnership will continue to strengthen the connections we help our customers create.”