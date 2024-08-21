Ex-Scots rugby player expands business portfolio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Scotland rugby player Neil Adam Sinclair has added to his business portfolio with a second acquisition in less than a year.

Sterling Sinclair Removals Group (SSR) has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of Tillicoultry firm Glen Transport.

The six-figure deal marks SSR’s second such deal in less than a year following the takeover of Britannia Edinburgh Removals.

As part of the agreement, SSR, which is headquartered in Stirling, has taken on Glen Transport’s staff, client base and indoor storage facility comprising 260 indoor crates, each measuring 250 cubic ft.

Staffing levels now sit at 30, with a fleet of 22 vehicles.

“When this opportunity arose, it was too good to ignore,” said Neil Adam Sinclair, SSR managing director.

“Glen Transport is one of the most well-established businesses in Clackmannanshire and I am delighted to have completed the acquisition as it now gives us a strong presence in Clackmannanshire as well as Falkirk, Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It is a strong addition to the group. We have ambitious growth plans and are now one of the top five biggest storage and removal companies in Scotland which is very exciting.”

SSR was set up by the former Scotland Rugby U20 star when injuries killed off his professional dream at 23.

Since turning his back on the professional sport to set up the firm in 2016, Sinclair, who also played for London Irish, Albi, Rotherham and USA Perpignan, has thrived as a businessman.

SSR’s growth over the past few years has been underpinned by acquisitions, Larbert Carriers in Falkirk the first one in August 2019. Letford Removals was next two years later, followed by Britannia Edinburgh 10 months ago.

A fully accredited member of the British Association of Movers, SSR operates UK-wide as well as internationally for both residential and commercial contracts and can include Andy Murray’s luxury Cromlix Hotel among a growing high-profile client base.

“It’s been a busy year and it’s pleasing to see the business continue to grow and evolve,” added Sinclair, who also runs Edinburgh and Stirling’s largest container self-storage facilities - a 1.4-acre site located less than a mile from Haymarket in the Capital and a two-acre space in the shadow of Stirling Castle.

“Looking back, it’s amazing how you can grow from one man and a van eight years ago with a dream on a piece of paper to where Sterling Sinclair Removals sits now with luxury hospitality clients and worldwide removals. We have a strong reputation in the sector and want to continue to build on that.”