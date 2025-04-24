Exactus Energy marks 10 years with expansion into civil and structural engineering services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exactus Energy, known for its solar engineering solutions, announced the launch of a new division—Exactus Engineering—to mark the company's 10-year anniversary. The latest venture significantly broadens the firm's offerings beyond solar, encompassing civil and structural engineering services designed to meet growing infrastructure development demands.

Exactus Energy was founded in 2015 by engineers Matthew Jaglowitz and Eddie Obeliunas with the goal of using advanced drone technology to provide safer and quicker solar site surveys. From humble beginnings, the company has grown into a substantial presence, completing over 100,000 solar projects across the United States and Canada.

“Ten years ago, we identified an opportunity to transform solar engineering through innovative technology and efficiency,” said Matthew Jaglowitz, Co-Founder of Exactus Energy. “Today marks another important milestone as we expand our commitments further into civil and structural engineering with Exactus Engineering.”

Building on their recent success with Exactus Surveying Inc.—launched earlier in 2024 and quickly established as a relied-upon property survey provider in Ontario—the creation of Exactus Engineering showcases the company's strategic growth plan. Co-Founder Eddie Obeliunas views the move as a natural next step: “We've built a reputation delivering efficient, nationwide engineering services within the solar market. We're excited to bring that same efficiency and reliability to the wider civil and structural engineering sectors.”

Exactus Engineering's services will cover a broad spectrum, including commercial and residential structural engineering, civil infrastructure development assessments, and construction engineering consultations. Maintaining Exactus Energy's hallmark rapid response times, competitive pricing, and quality customer service remains central to the new division. Licensed professionals from the company will be available throughout North America.

Jaglowitz reinforced the company's steadfast mission. “While Exactus Engineering significantly broadens our business scope, we're staying committed to our core principles: harnessing technology to deliver exceptional engineering solutions quickly and reliably, all while supporting climate resilience and sustainability.”

About Exactus Energy

Exactus Energy is a Toronto-based professional services company specializing in solar engineering. The firm delivers site surveys, engineering design, and solutions tailored to solar projects of varying sizes across the United States and Canada, setting industry benchmarks for speed and technical expertise.