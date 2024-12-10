Excellent end to 2024 for ActionCOACH

ActionCOACH's client survey results revealed

ActionCOACH, the world’s leading coaching firm, has capped off a successful year with the results of their client survey alongside their ranking in franchise's prestigious EF100 league table.

In what was already a memorable year for the world’s number one coaching firm, ActionCOACH is celebrating after being named one of the UK’s top franchise opportunities. Ranking no.21 this year in the prestigious Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100), a title they will hold for the entirety of 2025, ActionCOACH continues to demonstrate its position as the most innovative company in the business coaching industry.

Established in 2017, in partnership with HSBC, the EF100 has become the go-to franchising list. It highlights the industry’s standout businesses, ranking them based on diverse criteria, including financial performance, heritage, community contributions and their commitment to innovation.

Ian Christelow, co-founder of ActionCOACH UK, expressed his excitement as the franchise earns yet another noteworthy accolade. “This ranking reaffirms our approach at ActionCOACH delivers results. The impact all our franchise partners and their teams create is truly significant. Thanks to their dedication and the outstanding support from our UK team, we’ve once again secured a top spot on this highly regarded list.”

Jodie Marsh, Commercial Director of Elite Franchise, celebrated the achievements of all listed franchises: “Gaining a spot in the Top 100 is a remarkable achievement to be truly proud of. Each year, we assess entries based on our eight key criteria while also evaluating the strategies the franchises employ to tackle challenges and ensure long-term success. These brands’ forward-thinking attitudes and groundbreaking innovations never cease to impress us, earning them the recognition they wholeheartedly deserve.”

The success doesn’t stop there, though – with the release of their annual client survey, an impressive 91% would recommend ActionCOACH. This is no surprise as 80% of clients have seen their revenue and profit increase since working with a coach, meaning ActionCOACH enters the new year with plenty to shout about.

The survey also reveals ActionCOACH’s Client Advocacy Score (CAS) index. This powerful tool measures client satisfaction, loyalty and the likelihood of referrals – key indicators to how well their coaching services are delivering results. Similar to the commonly used Net Promoter Score (NPS), the CAS index offers valuable insights into client experiences. To put things into perspective, Apple, one of the world’s most recognisable and respected brands, achieved an NPS of 61 in its most recent assessment. ActionCOACH, however, surpassed this with an impressive CAS score of 83.55, proving that the value of business coaching can outshine even the most admired organisations.

“This result is a clear testament to the outstanding impact ActionCOACH has on our clients,” added Ian. “It’s incredible to see how our coaching services not only meet but exceed client expectations, helping them achieve real, measurable success. This result shows the power of business coaching in transforming lives and businesses, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar!”