Exeter named third best UK city for remote workers, according to new study

Exeter named third best UK city for remote workers

Remote work isn’t going anywhere and let’s be honest, neither are many of us. The shift from the morning commute to the morning kettle has become the norm for millions of Brits. But not all cities are created equal when it comes to working from your sofa (or the local café with lightning-fast Wi-Fi). So, where in the UK is it easiest to combine productivity, comfort, and that all-important broadband speed?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To get to the bottom of which cities truly work for remote workers, researchers at RemotePeople, an international remote recruitment agency, crunched the numbers for 60 UK cities. The team examined nine critical factors, including internet speeds (both upload and download), coworking space availability, remote job listings, cost of living, safety, and access to parks and play areas. They even looked at average data usage and how many residents are already working from home.

Each city was scored out of 100 for each factor, weighted according to importance (with internet speeds taking top priority), to form an overall ‘remote work friendliness’ score. The data was sourced from OFCOM, ONS, LinkedIn, Coworker, and Numbeo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter takes third place with a strong offering in remote job listings – 7,914 per 100K – and coworking spaces, which are plentiful at 9.28 per 100K. Whether you prefer your Zoom calls from a shared workspace or your sunny back garden, Exeter gives you options. It also performs well for safety (13th) and cost of living (18th), making it a balanced choice.

The one snag? Upload speed. At just 21.9 Mbps, it’s a sore thumb in an otherwise healthy profile. That said, it’s still a solid contender for anyone seeking a city with a thriving remote work scene, good infrastructure, and enough greenery (75.88 park/play areas per 100K) to stretch your legs after a day in front of the screen.

Southampton tops the list in 1st place with unmatched internet speeds, while Lancaster ranks 2nd and excels in affordability and upload speeds. Stoke-on-Trent, sitting in 4th, is notable for its strong WFH adoption rate (37%) and fast upload speeds. Preston, at 5th, has the highest share of home-based workers (46%) and offers strong coworking infrastructure.

St Albans comes in 6th, with standout job listing numbers and a top-tier safety rating. Lincoln follows in 7th, doing well in both job listings and safety. Nottingham, ranked 8th, is the coworking capital of the top 10, while Norwich, in 9th, combines strong green space access and security. Oxford completes the list at 10th with solid coworking numbers and a good safety ranking, although it’s one of the pricier cities to live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While these 10 cities lead the pack, not all came out looking rosy. London surprisingly ranked bottom overall – perhaps a reminder that sky-high rents and packed Tube stations don’t pair well with remote working dreams. Bradford, Chichester, Brighton and Hove, and Sheffield also found themselves at the lower end.

Elsewhere, some major players fell just short of the top 10. Manchester landed in 13th place, Bristol 16th, Leeds 17th, Liverpool 22nd, Cambridge 24th, Edinburgh 25th – and Birmingham lagged behind in 43rd.

It seems the best city for working from home isn’t always the one with the biggest skyline. Sometimes, it’s about balance – and a good internet connection, of course.

The top 10 list of the best UK cities for remote workers in the study:

Rank Area Average download internet speed (Mbps) Average upload internet speed (Mbps) Coworking spaces per 100K Remote-friendly job postings per 100K Recently worked from home (%) Average data usage (GB) Cost of living Safety index Park and play areas per 100K Total Score 1 Southampton 279.3 174.9 8.90 4,240 30 540 1,142 46.71 55.84 64.97 2 Lancaster 190.6 99.9 1.41 7,206 27 516 703 54.5 102.36 53.84 3 Exeter 190.2 21.9 9.28 7,914 24 534 1,214 66.5 75.88 50.63 4 Stoke on Trent 195.7 69.6 2.71 4,010 37 529 604 52.85 58.14 50.20 5 Preston 149.7 21.3 9.49 6,973 46 570 674 28.25 69.05 49.42 6 St Albans 204.4 23.5 6.73 10,286 8 542 1,729 76.48 106.21 48.90 7 Lincoln 169.8 18 4.89 9,935 16 570 825 73.89 48.40 48.64 8 Nottingham 190.1 19.6 12.52 3,302 28 619 915 49.29 52.54 48.06 9 Norwich 162.7 18.7 4.89 7,146 29 519 1,030 73.94 79.68 47.90 10 Oxford 159.4 19 12.50 6,599 34 454 1,663 64.38 81.73 47.75