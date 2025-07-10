Experienced Asset Manager joins Bradley Hall in new role

Anthony Cape

Bradley Hall- the region’s largest full-service property firm- has welcomed Anthony Cape into a new role following a period of significant growth.

Anthony, who joined Bradley Hall in July, has taken on a newly formed position as Principal Asset Manager, supporting commercial clients and occupiers across the North of England.

The firm, which recently moved to a new Head Office on Newcastle’s historic Grey Street, has created the role to provide holistic advice for commercial property landlords and tenants.

Anthony previously spent 15 years at Northumberland Estates, managing the assets of the Duke of Northumberland and the Percy Family across the North of England. Prior to this, he studied Estate Management at Northumbria University, finishing top of his class with a First Class degree.

Anthony has been a member of the Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors since 2012 and held the role of Vice-Chair of the North-East RICS Matrics committee.

Anthony Cape, Principal Asset Manager, commented on his appointment: “I am very pleased to be joining Bradley Hall at a pivotal time which will see exponential growth in the business.

“A key focus of the role is to offer a fully integrated service for clients with a primary objective to add value to managed portfolios; I will also be providing tenant services such as acquiring sites and lease advisory work.

“Another important function of the role will be to explore and expand my network to generate income for managed portfolios or to develop new business. Throughout my career I have developed a rounded knowledge of commercial property which I have applied through a personable approach to develop a strong network.

“It has been a fantastic start at Bradley Hall, with a very warm reception from the whole team, and I look forward to developing our offering in due course.”

Anthony’s role is a multidisciplinary offering advice on lettings, development, investment, lease renewals and rent reviews across numerous sectors including retail, roadside, industrial, office and leisure engaging with landlords, developers, national occupiers and SMEs.

Richard Rafique, Managing Director- Commercial, commented on Anthony’s role: “This is a very exciting time for us at Bradley Hall, and it has been a pleasure to welcome Anthony to the team in a specially formed role.

“Anthony’s experience is vast, and he has a real focus on prioritising occupier satisfaction and retention, and nurturing relationships with landlords and their tenants.

“As we expand our asset management services, we are keen to deliver a best-in-class service across all our managed commercial properties, and I am confident Anthony will deliver this consistently.”

Bradley Hall was founded 36 years ago and provides a wide range of services to clients across a network of 10 offices, including Commercial Agency, Mortgages, Valuations, Building Surveying, Auctions, Estate Agency, Property Management, Lettings, Land & Development, Planning and New Homes.

For more information on Bradley Hall, or to contact Anthony, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk