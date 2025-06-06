Expert explains four unusual signs that you’re burnt out at work and the one thing every employer should be doing

It’s not uncommon to experience periods of lack of motivation or enjoyment at work, but these feelings can become more serious when experiencing burnout.

It’s not always easy to pinpoint that this is what you’re experiencing. Burnout can severely impact job performance, relationships, and even physical health. And while mental health has finally become part of the workplace conversation, for many employers, that’s where the progress stops. The truth is, there’s a lot more that employers can be doing to prevent burnout.

Here, Health and Safety Expert Josh McNicholas from Evalu-8 EHS shares four less common signs that you’re burnt out at work and what employers should be doing differently to tackle it effectively.

Your immune system has taken a hit

Finding that all of a sudden you’re catching every cold and stomach bug can be a sign that you’re burnt out at work. Stress can have such a big impact on your physical health! Missing work for sick days can compound stress even further, by making it feel like you’re playing constant catch-up, and the result is an unhappy cycle of feeling overwhelmed and unhappy at work.

Lunch breaks don’t feel the same anymore

Burnout can also impact your relationship with food, and take away enjoyment from eating, as well as socialising on a lunch break. Burnout can disrupt appetite and eating habits, and this can show up in many ways, including a loss of appetite, overeating, or unhealthy eating patterns. This can be a result of stress, anxiety, or even a lack of focus on personal needs.

Your muscles are aching constantly

Aches and pains can also be a physical sign of extended stress. When stressed, the muscles automatically tense up. Usually, this muscle tension eases when the stress passes, but chronic stress causes the body to stay in a stressed-out state and hold onto tension. Typical places the body holds tension include the shoulders, neck, head, and back.

Suddenly, your work BFF is annoying you

If you’re experiencing burnout, you might start to feel super critical and pessimistic, not only of whatever’s causing burnout (e.g a job or a specific task), but also of the people around you. On the day-to-day, this can look like having an overly negative attitude toward clients and also being more irritable with work friends. So, if all of a sudden your work friends are irritating you and you are becoming increasingly isolated, this may be a sign that you need to speak to a manager about stress and workload.

Burnout is a safety risk; treat it like one

One of the biggest mistakes businesses make is treating burnout like a vague HR issue instead of what it is: a risk to health, safety, and performance. If you want to get ahead of it, you need to treat it with the same seriousness you’d give to any other workplace hazard. That means building burnout checks into your day-to-day operations. Offering things like anonymous wellbeing surveys to give staff a safe way to raise concerns, and making sure to carry out risk assessments to factor in things like fatigue or workload in real time are ways to make sure you’re taking burnout seriously, it has to be something you track, act on, and make part of your safety culture, just like any other risk.