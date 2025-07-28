Expert offers walking tips as Brits struggle to reach 10,000 daily steps

Your World

With over 30 million Brits in employment, many of our lives are centred around our careers. But, with many of us working sitting-down jobs, we’re often guilty of neglecting basic but essential exercise.

According to recent data from Paace, the app that gets you earning with every step, 47 per cent of UK employees feel their current job role makes it difficult for them to achieve 10,000 steps a day. It’s often said that 10,000 daily steps are a minimum requirement to help reduce the risk of serious health issues, including cancer, dementia and heart disease. However, recent research has found that a more realistic benchmark of 7,000 steps may be just as effective at cutting health risks.

To help Brits walk and work, Paace has listed some essential top tips to boost your health without affecting your working day. From a brisk morning stroll, to ending your bus route a stop or two early, these walking wonders will take no longer than an hour, but may save your life down the line.

The balance of work and fitness shows to be a struggle for Brits, with data from Paace also revealing that more than two fifths (41%) of UK employees feel they do not have time to keep fit due to the stresses of work and life. Luckily, most of us can achieve around 3,000 steps in just half-an-hour. This means that two half-hour walks, alongside your usual daily steps, will comfortably ensure you reach the recommended target.

Seb Cohen, Co-Founder of Paace, said that workers only need to include one or two simple walking exercises in their daily routine to prevent a number of future health risks.

“Work can be stressful for many of us, but this often means we put our jobs above all else, which can damage our health down the line. It doesn’t help that many of us sit down at our jobs for a large chunk of the day, and, with travelling to and from work, we often feel like we don’t have enough time to exercise.

“In our app, the default daily target is set at 8,000 steps per day. However, real health benefits come when you regularly complete more than 10,000 daily steps. Hit your daily step goal with a couple of walks or make it fun by watching your favourite show on the treadmill if walking feels boring.”

Below is Paace’s essential guide to simple life-saving walking tasks throughout your working day:

Walk on your lunch break

Work can be stressful, so the last thing we may want to do is get up and walk around during our one opportunity for a lengthy break. However, if your job permits a one-hour lunch, use this time to complete a large portion of your daily steps. This will also allow you to step outside and boost your serotonin levels, which will increase your energy and work performance during the afternoon.

Complete an early walk before work

Two in five Brits rely on their car to get to work, and often our journey sees us stuck in traffic. However, an earlier trip to your workplace will allow you to complete your steps while beating the road rush at the same time. A brisk half-hour walk before work will already see you complete around 3,000 steps, nearly half of your daily target.

Walk to your train station in the morning

Many of us are required to commute to our jobs via public transport, and this can limit time to complete our daily steps. However, walking to and from your train station each day will guarantee at least most of your desired target, as well as boosting your energy at the start of the day.

End your bus stop destination early

A bus journey to work can be unpredictable, as we worry about turning up late. However, getting off one or two stops early and walking to your destination can ensure better health and more control over your journey. If you begin to feel more confident completing this task, extend the walking part of your trip to work.

Always take the stairs at work

While lifts are usually the convenient choice, a few extra minutes of walking can be a very simple way to achieve your daily target. While an office flight of stairs usually only takes no more than 20 steps, a few of these walks during your working day may just be the extra final steps you need.

Below is more Paace essential walking tips for remote workers:

Buy a treadmill

Under-desk treadmills are becoming more popular for remote workers, and it’s easy to see why. Typically costing less than £200, you can achieve an unlimited amount of daily steps while completing all your work tasks at the same time. Mini treadmills are available, if you wish to quickly remove this item in place of a chair when needed.

Complete household chores on your lunch break

The clue is in the name - household tasks are a chore. However, one hour of housework can equate to over 6,000 steps. By vacuuming your floor or doing your washing on your lunch break, you can complete off-putting home tasks, and most of your daily steps, at the same time.