Expert reveals keys tips for futureproofing your career - from understanding AI to developing soft skills

A jobs expert has shared his top tips on how to futureproof your career - from embracing artificial intelligence to going back to basics.

Whether you’re leaving the education system or simply trying to adapt to changes in your chosen sector, it can be a daunting task to know how to protect your future.

And while hard skills such as mastering specific software or learning how to build something will continue to be essential, it’s important not to neglect soft skills such as communication or cultivating relationships.

Ricky Sharma, managing director of tradesperson training firm Engineering Real Results, said: “In a world where things change so quickly and predicting what will happen is almost impossible, it’s no surprise that many people struggle to know how to protect their prospects.

Ricky Sharma, managing director of Engineering Real Results (ERR)

“As traditional industries transform and new ones constantly emerge, it’s more important than ever to be aware of the challenges and opportunities that are waiting in the wings.

“There’s no doubt some careers are in greater demand right now and will continue to be so, including those in renewable energy and IT.

“Learning hard skills for in-demand occupations will stand you in great stead, but soft skills such as the ability to communicate efficiently and think critically remain vital.

“Of course, there are no guarantees in any line of work so it’s important to be able to adapt to change or you’ll be at risk of being left behind.”

Here are Ricky’s tips to futureproof your career:

Don’t get stuck in a rut

Gone are the days where people spent decades doing the same job until they retired.

Now, being able to adapt to changing demands is a necessity, and there is a growing trend of “quiet hiring” where companies upskill current workers rather than scouring the job market.

Being willing to learn new skills will stand you in good stead with your current employer and make you a more attractive candidate for future ones.

Choose your future career carefully

Increased automation and the use of technology such as AI will play a huge role in future careers - but many practical skills-based ones will always be in demand.

Take your time to decide which careers best fit your interests and skills, and be clued up on the wide range of jobs that are available whether you go down the university route or not.

Improve your digital literacy

Many careers require a certain degree of being able to communicate digitally or use software to complete tasks.

Make sure you are clued up on the latest productivity tools, data analytics and automation technologies relevant to your industry.

Basic coding skills, proficiency in AI tools and understanding cloud computing can also make you a more valuable employee.

Embrace soft skills

While every career has its own demands in regards to hard skills that may not be translatable to other roles, key soft skills will also be important - whatever the future may hold.

Interpersonal and emotional skills such as communication, adaptability, problem-solving and the ability to connect to other people on a human level will always be valued by employers.

Be clear on who you are

Self-awareness and understanding your strengths, weaknesses, values and motivations can go a long way to giving you the ability and the confidence to adapt to ever-changing demands.

Regularly check in with yourself to evaluate if you are where you want to be in your career, if you are fulfilled in your current role and what you could be doing right now to protect your job prospects one year, five years or even decades down the line.

