Experts at PushFar share tips on advancing your career in 2025

You spend roughly a third of your life at work - so it’s no surprise that career progression plays a vital role in feeling valued, engaged, and motivated. In fact, Google searches for ‘career development’ are at an all-time high, rising from 243k searches in May 2021 to almost 420k searches in May 2025*. This highlights not only a strong desire to advance professionally but also a real need for guidance on how to make it happen.

Here, the experts at the leading mentoring and career progression platform, PushFar, identify the top tips for developing in your career.

Tracking Goals and Achievements

If you’re actively prioritising career progression, you first need to set achievable goals which set you on the right path. Consider where you want to be within a set amount of time, then set smaller goals which build to the larger career advancements. It’s important to track these so you can monitor your progress over time and can easily reflect on development within appraisals.

Networking

Building your network and increasing your visibility within your industry is a brilliant way to drive career progression. Consider signing up to seminars, industry networking events, trade shows and conferences or even suggest hosting an event at your workplace. This not only builds connections for future work opportunities but increases your credibility and showcases your expertise.

Training

Training is an important part of career development, helping people build new skills and stay updated with changes in their field. Online seminars are a popular and convenient way to learn, as they allow professionals to hear from experts and gain useful knowledge across a broad range of areas. Training also shows a commitment to personal growth, which can lead to better job opportunities, promotions, and long-term career success.

Mentoring

Mentoring is a powerful tool for aiding career progression and professional growth. A mentor can be hugely beneficial for providing valuable advice, drawing on their own experiences. They can guide and advise on a variety of aspects of your career from preparing for appraisals and interviews to sharing industry insights and advising on challenges.

Stephen Reed, CEO of PushFar commented “Mentoring is a highly effective way to support career development because it provides access to real-world insights, guidance, and encouragement from someone who’s already navigated similar paths. A mentor can help you identify opportunities, overcome challenges, and make informed decisions about your next steps, helping accelerate your growth and help you move forward with greater confidence and clarity."

What's more, mentoring is highly adaptable. With various forms ranging from one-on-one to group and reverse mentoring, there's an approach to suit the unique needs of both individuals and organisations.

If you’re looking for career progression tips and tricks or are on the hunt for a mentor to reach your professional goals, visit PushFar for further information.