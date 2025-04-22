Experts reveal how to explain why you left your previous toxic job in an interview

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to a report by MHFA, 1 in 3 employees (31%) have experienced at least one form of microaggression or discriminatory behaviour from their manager in the past six months. And, with over 48K videos on TikTok using the hashtag #toxicworkplace, it seems to be a concern for many. But how do you explain why you are leaving a toxic job to your next employer in an interview?

Mark Rothwell, CEO of Hiring Hub has offered some key advice to candidates on how to navigate a job interview after a turbulent previous job.

Be honest, but keep it brief: To avoid feeling emotional about the situation, keep your response brief but concise. Focus your explanation on the facts rather than the emotional side of any incidents or crossed words that may have taken place.

Ask the right questions: To avoid entering a workplace that might also have a toxic environment, make sure you ask your interviewer some key questions so you can gauge what their values are e.g. ‘how would you describe your management style?’ It would be even better if another member of their team were present during the interview process so you can see if their work ethic is similar to yours, too.

Focus on the new role: To avoid discussing your previous toxic workplace or having to go into a lot of detail, focus your discussions and answers on the new role and why you feel it would be a brilliant opportunity. Speak about your skills and how they will benefit the company.

Remain positive: End everything with a positive, no matter what the question is. For example, “My previous role felt like it wasn’t the right fit for me personally, but that means that it has given me the opportunity to see which business would be the perfect place for me to thrive. I believe this is that place from my research.”

Feeling stuck when coming face to face with any questions about why you decided to leave you previous toxic workplace can be hard.

There are a few responses that Mark believes will help you land the job without revealing too much or giving a bad impression.

Key responses to use:

“My previous work environment didn’t fit in with my work ethic”

“My key goal has always been to improve and learn, but unfortunately my previous role didn’t have the space for me to grow within my abilities”

“I want to ensure I am the best at what I do, my previous company didn’t allow that unfortunately”

“The challenges from my previous role has really highlighted where my strengths lie, and why I thrive in a team environment”