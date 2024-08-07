Experts speak out on how best to market businesses online

By Christian Strutt
Contributor
7th Aug 2024, 4:24pm

Over 4,000 bosses pooled their knowledge and wisdom on LinkedIn to share their views on how best to market UK businesses online in 2024.

This wisdom and marketing intel was gathered on LinkedIn over 12 months until August 2024, with over 4,000 senior marketing professionals and business owners contributing from London, the UK and globally.

This survey reveals practical and actionable business intelligence that most companies in London will find useful.

Regarding online marketing, here's what they said:

LinkedIn Marketing Survey Results - 4K+ Professional Marketing Respondents
  • 91% - make most profits from Search Marketing, Affiliates and Social Media
  • 80% - prefer fresh contact by work email or LinkedIn contact
  • 58% - test new suppliers and service providers, mainly in Q1
  • 71% - of companies find WordPress the best website platform to use

This survey was designed with a specific focus on the growth of all types of businesses online through better marketing.

This unique and insightful series of surveys about digital marketing can be applied to most UK companies marketing strategies now.

These surveys were undertaken by Milton Keynes Marketing Ltd a UK SEO agency as a friendly initiative to foster local businesses' digital presence.

