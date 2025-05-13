Exploring the common MOT failures

Car owners know that MOT is a mandatory inspection, which is carried out annually to ensure the vehicle's overall roadworthiness, while also ensuring that it remains safe and performs optimally.

However, passing an MOT is never easy. When you take your car to an MOT test, it is inspected thoroughly to find any faults or defects that can lead to a failure.

These faults can be minor, major, or dangerous, depending on the state of your car. Thus, any faults can easily make you fail the test and prevent you from driving your car on UK roads.

So, in order to pass the MOT, you first have to understand the common reasons why most vehicles fail the inspection. This way, you can handle these problems much earlier and cheaper, making it easier for you to pass the MOT test. T

MOT Failures

his is also the reason why we have come up with the following blog. It deals with some of the most common issues a car might develop, leading to an MOT failure. Thus, by reading the blog, you can easily improve your chances of passing the test.

But why do vehicles fail MOT in the first place?

As we all know, an MOT is a government-mandated inspection that is carried out annually to ensure that the vehicles driving on the road are fit, in optimal shape, and without any issues that can lead to accidents or any other problems. As such, an MOT is there to ensure not only your safety but also the safety of others. However, every year, hundreds of thousands of cars tend to fail the MOT. T

his happens because when you go for the MOT test, it evaluates all the core components of the car to discover any faults. These faults, no matter how big or small, are the reason behind an MOT failure. So, by understanding these issues and reasons for MOT failures, you can increase your chances of passing the test. These issues are as follows:

Faulty or inoperable lights

Faulty lights are one of the leading reasons behind an MOT failure. Data indicate that almost 15-20% of the overall MOT failure stems from inoperable or faulty lights. This is understandable, as lights are the core component of your road safety. Hence, when you drive with faulty car lights, such as headlights, tail lights, brake lights, indicators, cabin lights, fog lights, etc., you unnecessarily put yourself and others at risk. Thus, to pass the test, you have to ensure that your car lights remain functional.

This is actually very easy. All you have to do is make sure that your lights are functional before heading to the MOT test. For this, you can replace all the bulbs on your car and check the wiring. Also, you can go to a car service before heading to an MOT to ensure that you pass the test.

Worn out tyres, incorrect air pressure

Another thing that can lead to an MOT failure is your tyres. Your car tyres are directly linked to your safety and the performance of your car. As such, when the tyres are faulty, worn out, or in poor shape, you will fail the MOT. When you go for an MOT, you have to ensure that your tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6 mm. Furthermore, there should be no physical signs of damage, wear and tear, cuts, scrapes, or bulges.

Finally, you have to make sure that your tyres are inflated properly. By doing all this, you ensure that your tyres are fit for driving, and you increase your chances of passing the MOT test. Remember, replacing a tyre will only cost you somewhere between £50 and £200. However, if you are found driving with a tyre that does not have the minimum tread depth, you can be fined up to £2500.

Faulty or damaged brakes

When you go for an MOT, you also have to ensure that your brakes are operable and functional. They should not be faulty or damaged, or else you will fail the test. However, for this, you have to look for clear signs. If you notice that your braking distance has increased or that your brake pedals have gone soft, then it might mean that your brakes are faulty. You should also be on the lookout for squealing or grinding noises that indicate some problems with your car brakes.

Thus, to pass the MOT test, you have to ensure that your brakes are functional and that you go for brake repair in Plymouthbefore heading for an MOT to increase your chances of passing the test.

Issues with the suspension

Next, you should be looking at your car's suspension. When the suspension system is working properly, you will easily pass the MOT test. For this to be possible, you will have to go for regular car servicing and improve your driving habits. Avoid driving over potholes and curbs, and try to adopt a gentler driving style. Furthermore, make sure to be on the lookout for any signs that indicate a bumpy or uncomfortable ride, as it might be signaling suspension issues.

Problems with your exhaust system

Finally, you should give your car’s exhaust system a closer look to ensure that it is functioning as it is intended. The MOT, while ensuring your safety, also takes into account the impact of a car on the environment. As such, when you drive a vehicle, the exhaust and the emission levels of your car are inspected to ensure that everything is right and that the emission levels are within the permitted limits.