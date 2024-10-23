Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chocoholics are buzzing with excitement after spotting Cadbury's Fuse Mini Treats back on shelves, marking the return of a beloved chocolate bar thought to be long gone.

The reappearance of the iconic treat, now available in miniature form at B&M, has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans.

A picture of the Cadbury Fuse Mini Treats was shared on the Newfoodsuk Facebook group, quickly gaining over 800 reactions and 100 shares. The original Fuse bar, known for its blend of milk chocolate, nuts, raisins, crisp cereal, and fudge pieces, was first launched in 1996. It was discontinued in 2006, much to the disappointment of fans, and has only occasionally been available on specialist websites since.

The grab-bag version of the Mini Fuse Treats includes seven small bars, offering a taste of the classic combination of crunchy peanuts, gooey caramel, and a creamy truffle centre, all wrapped in Cadbury's smooth milk chocolate. The unexpected return has been met with enthusiasm, with one excited shopper urging a friend to "buy all of them" if they come across the treats.

Cadbury's Fuse Mini Treats are back on shelves, marking the return of a beloved chocolate bar thought to be long gone. | NewfoodsUK

One commented: “I thought fuse chocolate was extinct, seems like it still exists.” Another wrote: “if you see these buy all of them.”

However, some who have tried the chocolates said they were nothing like the original version. One said: “They taste completely different to how they used to.” Another chimed in: “I’m sure fuse had raisins in, these don’t appear to have them in.” A person said: “There not right ones. There (sic) the German version.”