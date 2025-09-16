Family firm completes 'milestone' deal for iconic holiday retreat

Gorse Hill caravan park

AN ICONIC luxury holiday retreat cherished for its scenic beauty and rich heritage is beginning a new chapter under fresh ownership.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set amid the foothills of Eryri overlooking the Conwy Valley, Gorse Hill Caravan Park in Conwy has long been recognised as one of the region's most desirable destinations, attracting generations of families and visitors from across the UK.

The landmark site has been acquired by Gwynedd-based North Wales Resorts (NWR), one of the country's fastest-growing family-run leisure operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal includes 300 caravan and lodge pitches, the historic Manor House restaurant, and on-site accommodation, making it one of the company's most significant and ambitious acquisitions to date – and there are plans for significant investment in the pipeline.

"This isn't just a business milestone – it's a family milestone," said Harrison Holmes, a spokesperson for North Wales Resorts.

"Gorse Hill is an iconic destination, and we are proud to welcome it into the NWR family.

"We are committed to preserving its unique charm while making thoughtful investments in its future. With our experienced team in place, we have complete confidence in delivering the very best for owners and guests."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For decades, Gorse Hill has been regarded as a jewel in the area's tourism sector.

Its blend of natural beauty, traditional features, and strong sense of community has made it a firm favourite among holiday homeowners.

The acquisition ensures this legacy will not only be protected but enhanced, with carefully planned improvements set to elevate the experience for all.

This expansion takes NWR's portfolio to five premium holiday parks across North Wales, all family-owned and operated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by the Holmes family, the group established its reputation through a commitment to quality, customer care, and long-term investment in sustainable growth.

To oversee day-to-day operations at Gorse Hill, NWR has appointed Chris Buckley as Operations Manager.

With more than 35 years' experience in the leisure and holiday park arena, he is well respected for delivering outstanding guest experiences and creating thriving park communities.

Chris will work alongside key NWR leaders, including Hayden Yates, who specialises in sales and operations, and Liz Jones, who oversees owner relations and marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, they will ensure Gorse Hill continues to be welcoming and family-friendly while benefiting from fresh investment.

"The park has a loyal community of owners and visitors who cherish the Manor House and its surroundings," said Chris.

"My focus will be on enhancing what's already great and introducing new features that will make Gorse Hill an unmatched destination for owners and families from across the UK."