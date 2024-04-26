Fans left disappointed after Cadbury discontinues Dairy Milk orange bars to make room for new flavours
Cadbury has discontinued its Dairy Milk orange bars, disappointing fans of the citrus-infused treat. The chocolate orange product was introduced in 2021 amidst a surge in demand for chocolate orange treats, such as Cadbury's orange Twirl and Tesco's chocolate orange bourbons.
However, the manufacturer recently announced its withdrawal to make room for new flavours. A Mondelēz International spokesperson told The Sun: "We continuously adapt our product range to ensure it meets changing tastes whilst supporting growth for our customers and business. “Our Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Chocolate Bar (180g) was discontinued in January 2024, but our delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Buttons are still available for consumers to enjoy.”
Tom Church, a retail expert, commented on the unpredictable nature of brands like Cadbury, noting that the sudden disappearance of favourites like the chocolate orange bar is often followed by the introduction of new offerings like Caramel Nut Crunch and Nutty Praline Crisp.
He added: "A smart move by Cadbury to keep us on our toes, refreshing their line-up to spark curiosity and keep the conversation going. It’s sad to see old favourites go, but it’s exciting to guess what they’ll come up with next."
