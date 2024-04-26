Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cadbury has discontinued its Dairy Milk orange bars, disappointing fans of the citrus-infused treat. The chocolate orange product was introduced in 2021 amidst a surge in demand for chocolate orange treats, such as Cadbury's orange Twirl and Tesco's chocolate orange bourbons.

However, the manufacturer recently announced its withdrawal to make room for new flavours. A Mondelēz International spokesperson told The Sun: "We continuously adapt our product range to ensure it meets changing tastes whilst supporting growth for our customers and business. “Our Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Chocolate Bar (180g) was discontinued in January 2024, but our delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Buttons are still available for consumers to enjoy.”

Tom Church, a retail expert, commented on the unpredictable nature of brands like Cadbury, noting that the sudden disappearance of favourites like the chocolate orange bar is often followed by the introduction of new offerings like Caramel Nut Crunch and Nutty Praline Crisp.