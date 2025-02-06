FDM Document Solutions celebrates FSC Chain of Custody Certification

FDM has achieved FSC® Chain of Custody Certification.

FDM Document Solutions, one of the UK’s leading print, mail and document management specialists, is celebrating after it was confirmed the business has achieved FSC Chain of Custody Certification.

Following a detailed audit, the company was found to meet the requirements of standards FSC-STD-40-004 (Version 3.1) EN and FSC-STD-50-001 (Version 2.1) EN for FSC Chain of Custody Certification, receiving the FSC® licence Code: FSC-C212981.

This certification ensures that FSC-certified products come from responsibly manufactured services. It allows the Forest Stewardship Council to verify that forest-based materials produced under rigorous standards are credibly used along the product path from forest to finished goods.

Sales and Marketing Director for FDM Document Solutions, Ian Forster, comments: “Securing this certification is a further step on our sustainability journey and an opportunity for us to reiterate to our customers that we are serious about meeting with these requirements.

“I would like to thank our team members involved in this project for their hard work throughout the audit process. We will now share the FSC label on our products, confirming that they have met the Chain of Custody requirements at every step of the supply chain, from sourcing to distribution.”

With ambitions to become the UK’s leading supplier of outbound and inbound communications, celebrating this milestone at the business is a further success story for FDM.

FDM Document Solutions is one of the UK’s leading print and mail companies, providing comprehensive document solutions for its customers. With more than 30 years’ experience, through innovative thinking and new technologies, it manages the way large-scale multi-channel communications are delivered, reducing printing, mailing and postage costs.

For more information about FDM Document Solutions and the services that it provides for customers, please visit www.fdmdocumentsolutions.co.uk or contact a member of the team on tel. 020 7055 1600.