Financial services sector urged to act against cyber threats as DORA comes into force

Andy Thomas, CEO of KYND

As the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) takes effect, KYND, a leader in cyber risk intelligence and risk management, is calling on financial services organisations to embed long-term cyber resilience into their operations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DORA is designed to strengthen the financial services sector against the rising tide of cyber threats, with a sharp focus on third-party risk. Ensuring robust operational resilience frameworks is more critical than ever, as new data shows more than half of British private businesses have suffered a cyber-attack in the past five years. Such attacks can cause major disruptions to third-party services, making the risk impossible to ignore.

In November, a cyber-attack on Blue Yonder — a major food and retail service vendor used by Fortune 500 companies — triggered widespread system failures and operational disruptions across businesses worldwide. While this incident hit the retail sector, KYND is warning that financial services firms face the same vulnerabilities. Their reliance on an intricate web of third-party providers means a single breach can trigger a domino effect, disrupting essential services and exposing interconnected networks to cascading cyber threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Thomas, CEO of KYND, said: “DORA isn’t just about passing audits; it’s about fostering a culture of vigilance and resilience in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats.

“The financial services sector is a prime target, and compliance must be seen as a baseline, not the finish line, for digital security — the groundwork upon which a truly secure and resilient organisation is built.

“The stakes are too high for a reactive approach and DORA serves as a reminder that resilience isn’t a one-time achievement but an ongoing commitment.

“It’s about embedding risk management and agility into every facet of an organisation’s digital attack surface. This shift in mindset from compliance to resilience is what will truly safeguard businesses, their clients and the broader financial ecosystem in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At KYND, we’re proud to be an integral partner in helping our clients navigate this journey with confidence.”

DORA enforces stricter oversight and proactive testing to help uncover vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. It moves firms away from passive risk monitoring towards actively stress-testing their digital infrastructure, ensuring security isn’t just a compliance requirement, but a fundamental part of business continuity.

For financial firms, achieving lasting cyber resilience requires clear visibility into cyber risk, stronger third-party risk management and the ability to act before threats escalate.

KYND provides transparent, real-time insights into cyber exposure at both the individual company and portfolio levels.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kynd.io/