Finning kicks-off 2025 apprentice search

Finning aims to attract applicants from all walks of life as it underlines its commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled engineers.

Finning is playing its part in tackling the engineering skills shortage by kicking off its search for 2025 apprentices, aiming to grow the number of new recruits over the next two years.

Finning, the world’s largest dealer of Cat® machinery, parts and aftermarket services, is looking to recruit up to 34 new apprentice engineer roles with placements available across the company’s 11 branches nationwide.

Predications by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board suggest that by 2026, nearly 20% of the current UK engineering workforce will have retired or will be about to. To ensure a good pipeline of skilled engineers Finning continues to grow its apprenticeship academy, focusing on improving education prospects, creating an inclusive environment and embracing technology to encourage younger generations into the industry.

Since opening its doors in 2007 the Finning apprenticeship academy has gone from strength to strength. Last year’s cohort consisted of 31 apprentices and boasted a 100% retention rate, more than double the national average of 54%.

The apprenticeship program consists of a four-year curriculum where the apprentices will learn all the skills needed to equip them for future roles in the company’s construction and energy divisions. They will also have the opportunity to experience working in all areas of the business and develop skills for life. Last year, following an inspection by Ofsted, the Academy was awarded ‘good’ status.

The launch of this year’s apprenticeship recruitment at the end of January coincides with National Apprenticeship Week (February 10 – 16), a national initiative that showcases the positive impact apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses and the UK economy.

This year’s theme is ‘skills for life’ and not only highlights the ways in which apprenticeships can prepare individuals for rewarding careers, but how they can help employers future-proof their industry too.

Craig Smallman, Engineering Academy Manager at Finning UK & Ireland, is keen to raise awareness of how apprenticeships can play a key role in construction industry, by opening doors for individuals to achieve a rewarding career with longevity.

He said: “The skills gap in engineering and construction industries are well documented. We’re at a critical point now, with a good proportion of engineers approaching retirement, which is then compounded by fact that not enough young people consider these industries as career options.

“It is vital we look to inspire the younger generation to see how rewarding a career in engineering can be both personally and financially. Our apprenticeship program is part of the solution and helps to open the doors for people from all backgrounds.

“We don’t ask people to come to us with science qualifications, we can give them the knowledge they need to succeed. What we do ask is for apprentices to be passionate, motivated and eager to learn.”

Recent projections will see the academy intake numbers almost double within two years. Currently there are 85 apprentices at Finning working to complete the programme, which delivers bespoke training in a purpose-built academy equipped with the latest technology.

To ensure apprentices get off to the best start in their careers Finning will offer all apprentices a permanent position with the company upon successful completion of the course. This includes a contribution pension, life insurance policy, health plan, share purchase plan, discount platform, cycle to work scheme and wellbeing support.

Finning is an equal opportunities employer, proactive in supporting women in engineering positions, as well as being Disability Confident committed and is signed up to the Armed Forces covenant.

To take the first step on a rewarding engineering career - Find yourself at Finning: Apply online.