Finning regional partners get hands-on with latest Cat equipment

Regional dealers selling Cat equipment through a partnership scheme with Finning got the chance to check out the latest machines and work tools during a recent training event at Desford.

For a second time this year Finning UK and Ireland, the world’s largest dealer of Cat equipment, parts and aftermarket services, hosted colleagues from its national network of Authorised Sales and Service Centres (ASSC) at the Caterpillar® Customer learning centre in Desford.

The event focused on strategy, products, and application training, with the partners getting the chance to try out the new Cat 255® and Cat 265 Compact Track Loaders – or CTL’s. The machines are a significant upgrade on their predecessors with more power and greater loading capacity in terms of both reach and height. The redesigned cab also impressed attendees including Tom Anderson of Norris Plant Hire:

“We know our customers are more concerned with operator wellbeing than ever before. So, it was great to try the new Cat 265 CTL and experience how easy it is to enter and exit, and how comfortable and quiet it is inside the cab.”

Photo Caption: Partners in attendance included Alex and Steve Howard (Howard Plant), Liz Selby (South Wales Fork Trucks), Rob Weaver, Darren Cook and David Brown (Cooks Midland), Tom Anderson and Andy Norris (Norris Plant), Jia Prichard, Oliver Hawkins, Wayne Rundle and Alan Lake (Rundle & Cp Agri), Simon Burton and Chris Beaven (Bennie Plant), Andy Mounter (Frank Sutton), and Fraser Ross and Alistair Trotter (LCF Engineering) as well as Chris Clarke, Lyndsey Franklin, Nadine Craddock, and Helen Day from Finning UK & Ireland.

“However, for me the unique selling point of these new products lies in the performance of the machine, in particular with these new high flow models customers are now able to run high flow/high pressure attachments on a size class or two below what is commonly available in the industry. Getting advance knowledge like this, that we can pass on to our customers, means events like this are really valuable for us.”

The ASSC network was introduced by Finning to ensure that customers get the very best service and support from partners in their local area. The group meets twice a year, and with previous events focusing on technical training, this autumn’s get together was all about getting hands-on with the machinery. The three-day event made full use of the Desford facility which includes dedicated indoor and outdoor facilities for demonstrating heavy plant machinery.

Finning UK & Ireland’s Regional Dealer Manager, Nadine Craddock organised the event and was pleased to use a practical approach: “The ASSC network is just two and a half years old and has grown rapidly as we now have 12 partners. Inevitably when you are implementing a partner network there is a lot of processes to cover off, but with the team now quite settled we were able to plan this event around what the ASSCs wanted, which was to get real experience of these incredible machines. Everyone especially loved operating the new compact track loader.”

Feedback from previous events included a request from number of dealers for a demonstration of the latest hammers and tilt rotators. Finning fulfilled this request and flew out Cat attachment expert Jurgen Hendriks from the Netherlands to lead on the demonstration, as Nadine Craddock explains:

Photo Caption: Tom Anderson, Norris Plant Hire, is looking forward to passing on the upgrades on the new Cat CTL's to his clients.

“With efficiency very much on the minds of customers our ASSC’s know that tilt rotators for mini excavators can save time when digging especially where space is tight or shaping is required. To have an expert come in and show them how quickly these Cat attachments can be coupled and how to use them to best effect, made a real difference.

“Listening to partner feedback is integral to the ethos at the heart of the ASSC network, where Finning and its partners grow together to provide the very best in customer care, and reach new levels of success.”

Finning continues to invest into its ASSC network to provide a turnkey solution that allows dealers to access the market and grow their business. Find out more about joining the ASSC network https://www.finning.com/en_GB/company/Become-an-ASSC.html