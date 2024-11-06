First Bus signs deal with FlixBus to launch UK coach services

Milestone partnership for rapidly growing FlixBus and transport industry leaders First Bus, with 21 new vehicles operating on eight routes, stretching across England. The new partnership will create 65 employment opportunities as part of First Bus’ growth strategy.

First Bus, one of the UK’s leading bus operators and global travel tech company FlixBus today announce a new five-year partnership, bringing eight new or expanded FlixBus coach routes across the UK next year - another move that signals First Bus’ commitment to growing the business and diversifying its services.

The diversification and growth opportunity comes from FlixBus, a brand which has already provided over five million passengers with affordable, sustainable coach travel since its launch in the UK in 2021.

The fast-growing company will double its UK network size by the end of summer of 2025, with over 200 FlixBus vehicles on the road, operated by its high-quality partners.

Andreas Schorling, Managind Director of FlixBus, and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Jarvis of First Bus

The addition of First Bus will significantly boost FlixBus' daily services across the South-West of England and expand routes in northern cities including Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle. First Bus depots in Bath, Bristol, Slough, Taunton, Truro, Weston-super-Mare and in Yorkshire will operate services.

Andrew Jarvis, Chief Operating Officer for First Bus comments: “The new partnership with FlixBus marks another significant milestone in growing the First Bus B2B operation and we’re excited to serve further regions in the UK, helping to make longer distance travel easier.

“This new contract will create around 70 jobs and strengthen our national footprint as we renew our presence in the contract express coach market segment.’

Andreas Schorling, FlixBus Managing Director UK comments: “Three years ago we set out to be the market leader in the UK. We’ve experienced unprecedented passenger demand and strong commercial success, and, as we onboard operators like First Bus, market leadership is becoming inevitable.

“This is a golden era for coach travel where new modern, comfortable vehicles provide an enjoyable experience that passengers love. This is a renaissance for coach travel, and we see record numbers of people trying and returning to FlixBus.”

FlixBus and First Bus will make significant investments in the partnership, with FlixBus continuing to increase brand engagement and awareness of the new services.

As part of the investment in the partnership, First Bus is purchasing 21 Yutong GT12 express coaches, with plans to recruit 65 new drivers across seven First Bus depots in three regions. A dedicated manager and supervisor will oversee the operations, boosting employment opportunities in those regions.

The new routes span across the country and will launch from spring 2025. Under the contract, First Bus will provide staff, all vehicle-related requirements and service delivery. FlixBus will provide the platform for passengers, offering value for money, and best-in-class customer experience. The coaches will be branded in the full FlixBus livery, including uniform for the drivers.

Coach travel plays an essential role in the economy: according to a KPMG report commissioned by the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), coach services have a multi-billion-pound economic impact on the UK, with one additional coach visiting a destination daily generating £1 million in economic value yearly.