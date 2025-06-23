First Enterprise empowers UK businesses with £2M Community ENABLE Funding programme in first month

First Enterprise Deploys £2M in Community ENABLE Funding in First Month

First Enterprise announced it has successfully deployed £2 million in funding through the Community ENABLE Funding (CEF) programme in just one month of operation, supporting 12 businesses across the UK.

The milestone comes just four weeks after First Enterprise was selected as one of the first accredited lenders under the British Business Bank's new £150m CEF programme, designed to increase access to finance for underserved communities and businesses.

"We're thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone so quickly," said Daniel Carrico, Executive Director at First Enterprise. "These results demonstrate the real appetite for growth capital among UK businesses and our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who are driving economic growth in their communities."

Diverse Portfolio of Support

The 12 businesses supported span multiple sectors and regions, from catering companies in Cambridgeshire to décor specialists in Bedfordshire. The funding has enabled these businesses to scale operations, hire additional staff, and expand their market reach.

Sector breakdown includes:

Manufacturing : Three businesses scaling up operations

: Three businesses scaling up operations Technology : IT and digital media firms driving innovation

: IT and digital media firms driving innovation Food & Hospitality : Catering businesses expanding their services

: Catering businesses expanding their services Retail & Services: Sports, retail, and training companies growing their market presence

Promoting Inclusive Growth

Among the businesses funded, two are female-led enterprises and three are led by ethnic minority entrepreneurs, reflecting the programme's commitment to supporting diversity in business leadership.

Among the success stories is Admin & More, a Northamptonshire-based virtual assistant agency founded by Elizabeth Wright, which secured £75,000 through the CEF programme. The company is dedicated to empowering disabled business owners through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Access to Work (AtW) scheme, while also supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs with flexible virtual assistant services.

"Securing this funding has been transformative for Admin and More," said Elizabeth Wright, Founder and Director. "As a female-led business dedicated to providing inclusive and accessible virtual support services, the investment arrived at a pivotal moment. It enabled us to stabilise operations, ensure continuity for our clients - many of whom rely on government-backed schemes - and refocus on our mission."

"These aren't just funding statistics – they represent real entrepreneurs with ambitious visions for growth," added Danielle Davis, Deputy Director at First Enterprise. "Each business we support creates jobs, serves their local community, and contributes to the UK's economic resilience."

Looking Forward

The CEF programme aims to address market gaps in access to finance, particularly for businesses that may have been underserved by traditional lending. First Enterprise plans to continue this momentum throughout 2025, with applications for funding continuing to be accepted.

The Community ENABLE Funding programme is part of the British Business Bank's broader mission to improve access to finance for smaller businesses across the UK, supporting economic growth and job creation.

Reinald de Monchy, Co-Chief Banking Officer, Products, British Business Bank said: “It is a fantastic achievement for First Enterprise to have reached this milestone in such a short space of time. What’s especially pleasing to see is the diversity of sectors supported and the number of businesses which are female or ethnic minority founded. This early success will hopefully encourage other lenders to sign up to the Community ENABLE Funding programme, so we can unlock even more funding and impact.”