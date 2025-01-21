First ever Optime Community Cup: Bringing aviation community together through football

From left to right: Alex Barlow – Senior Account Manager at Optime Group Matt Young – Director at Optime Group Ryan Giggs Anthony Young – Director at Optime Group Paul Scholes

Optime Group, a leading provider of recruitment services for UK airport operators, has officially announced the launch of the Optime Community Cup, a national 5-a-side football tournament designed to unite the aviation sector across the UK. Teams of employees working at selected airports are invited to sign up and compete to be named Optime Community Cup Champions 2025. The much-anticipated final will see the winning team go head-to-head against Manchester United’s legendary Class of ‘92, making it an unforgettable event.

Entries for the Optime Community Cup officially opened on January 8th, 2025 and remain open until the end of February. This exciting competition invites aviation professionals working at selected airports – Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol – to sign up and compete alongside their teammates. Whether they work in operations, customer service, ground handling, or beyond, this is their chance to showcase their skills and team spirit in a thrilling event designed for the aviation community. As Co-Director of Optime Group, Anthony Young, explains: “Here at Optime, we’re always looking for ways to support the aviation community, so the Optime Community Cup is a fantastic way to bring people together from across the country.

“Football is famous in British culture for having the power to unite; through this tournament, we want to create an opportunity for colleagues in the industry to connect and build lasting relationships with one another. So many job roles we support within the aviation sector rely on people working together as a team - we’re excited to see the talent and teamwork displayed throughout the tournament.”

The Optime Community Cup kicks off this March, bringing the excitement of football to aviation professionals across the country! Optime will host Cup Days per airport, where teams will battle it out to be crowned their airport’s champion. The winning teams will then head to the Finals Day on 3rd April 2025, held on the iconic rooftop pitch of Hotel Football Manchester, with one lucky team playing a once-in-a-lifetime match against the legendary Class of ’92 including Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and Ryan Giggs. This group of footballing legends has shared ownership of Salford City Football Club.

Paul Scholes commented: “We are proud to be a part of the inaugural Optime Community Cup and to be able to support this fantastic initiative to bring the aviation sector together through football. To see the level of camaraderie and teamwork in another industry is wonderful, and we can't wait to see the quality of the best teams. The final promises to be a brilliant event, and we look forward to sharing our passion for the game with everybody participating.”

Optime Group is committed to making the tournament an incredible experience for all involved. The winning team will receive free transport to the final, ensuring players can attend the match without having to worry about travel logistics. In addition, each player in the final will receive a signed Class of ‘92 shirt as a keepsake, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those who make it to the final stage.

Alongside being ranked as the third fastest-growing recruitment company by Recruiter Magazine and winner of the 2024 British Recruitment Award for Agency Recruitment Team of the Year, Optime Group also promotes unity and cooperation within the United Kingdom's aviation sector. With programs like the Optime Community Cup, the company continues to bring industry professionals together innovatively and meaningfully.

Watch the promotional video here for more information about the Optime Community Cup and to get inspired.

Full terms and conditions for the competition can be found here. Registration is easy: just visit the Optime Community Cup website page and follow the instructions to sign up your team. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a unique event and the chance to play against some of the UK’s football legends.