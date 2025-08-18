First global accreditation scheme launched for thriving BPO sector

David Neale

The world’s first dedicated independent accreditation has been launched for the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector which will bring more transparency and support for organisations searching for a BPO partner.

Developed by GBPO Solutions, and driven through its founder and industry expert David Neale, the GBPO Solutions Accreditation provides companies procuring BPO support, such as contact centre services in the utilities, retail, financial services and telecommunications sectors, with the confidence they are partnering with a transparent and trusted organisation.

The accreditation provides assurances to potential partners that the BPO’s proposition has been independently validated, covering critical areas such as their people, processes, policies and technology, even down to their certifications and continuity planning.

David Neale, CEO of GBPO Solutions said: “The global BPO market has been thriving now for several years and that has attracted a variety of new entrants, especially through offshore models.

“However, having spent over 20 years in the sector, it’s clear that the route to finding a BPO partner hasn’t changed since the turn of the century. It’s a stale model and doesn’t provide those looking for a trusted BPO partner with the full confidence they are making the right decision with who their ideal partner may be beyond the sales pitch.

“The Accreditation is here to completely change that approach, and ensure BPOs meet meticulous standards and deliver full transparency. It provides something that the sector has never had – an independent validation which outsourcing companies can proudly stand behind.

“Ultimately, we see that the best and most successful partnerships are those which are built over the long-term, and where there is a track record of excellence around compliance and standards. We look forward to embedding the new accreditation further into the sector over the coming months and years.”

Mr Neale added that a number of well-known global BPO providers have already been through the GBPO Solutions Accreditation process, with more looking to achieve the industry kitemark. Those BPOs already accredited as members include; TP, Ant, Outworks, Cadence, Quantanite and Bourne Global.

Readers and organisations looking for further information, can email David Neale through [email protected], or through WhatsApp on +447807032410.