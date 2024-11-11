Five business leaders to join Hertfordshire Futures Board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five outstanding business leaders from across retail, life sciences, film and TV and finance have been appointed to Hertfordshire Futures main Board. This new intake will strengthen the Board’s corporate credentials as it sets the future economic direction for the county.

Employees from two major brands, Aldi and ABN AMRO, will now be represented on the board alongside representatives from Hertfordshire’s key sectors.

Hertfordshire Futures business-led Board is responsible for setting the overall strategic vision and priorities for economic development in the county. Its board comprises representatives from business, education, local government and the voluntary sector. Due to a number of its business Board Members reaching the end of their terms of office, Hertfordshire Futures sought to refresh its corporate membership. Following an extensive recruitment campaign which completed earlier this month, five candidates have been appointed to the Board.

They are:

Dr John Howie

Celia Taylor:

Celia is co-founder and CEO of Distant Voices Group, a television and digital content production company in Stevenage that focuses on finding diverse voices, new stories and innovative content for a mainstream audience. Celia has a track record of success in broadcast and production including BBC and Sky.

Dr John Howie:

John is co-founder of Hertfordshire-based Lintbells, founded almost two decades ago to provide pets and their owners with scientifically supported nutritional supplements. Lintbells’ products are now sold under the YuMOVE brand umbrella, including the UK’s number one joint mobility supplement for dogs and cats. John is also a Deputy Lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, a Kings Trust Enterprise Fellow and a development council member at Wadham College, Oxford University.

Stewart Vincent

Dr Stephen Ward:

Stephen joined the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult in 2013 and now holds the role of Chief Technology Officer. In this position, he focuses on the organisation's technology development strategy. Prior to this, he held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Manufacturing Officer, during which time he led the organisation's strategic manufacturing, supply chain, skills and industrial growth programmes. He brings to the organisation over two decades of specialised cell and gene therapy expertise from his career in biological medicine research, development and manufacturing. He is an Executive Board member of the CGT Catapult and deputy chair of the Medicines Manufacturing Industry Partnership.

Stewart Vincent:

Stewart is a Store Operations Director with 15 years of broad retail industry experience, having worked for leading companies including Aldi, Marks & Spencer, and Asda. He has served on strategic committees, led cross-functional teams, and driven impactful retail innovations, such as introducing AI-powered autonomous stores. Currently, Stewart is pursuing an MBA at Warwick Business School to complement his professional achievements and deepen his expertise in strategy, innovation, and ESG.

Dr Stephen Ward

Vi Davda:

Vi is Managing Director, Global Head of Bond Origination at ABN AMRO. An experienced leader, Vi brings an almost 20-year track record in banking at ABN AMRO, Barclays and J.P. Morgan. She supports clients in accessing debt capital markets across Europe and the UK, working across the corporate and financial institution sectors. She has a strong track record in sustainability, working closely with clients on ESG strategy and financing. She serves as a member of ABN AMRO UK’s Sustainability Acceleration Circle and chairs the bank’s UK ESG Summits.

All Board Members are unremunerated and give their time voluntarily to provide the strategic oversight and high level of scrutiny of major funding decisions for the county. The appointments come at a crucial time for Hertfordshire Futures as it develops a new Economic Strategy with the Board overseeing its delivery. This strategy is set to align with the Government’s Invest 2035: the UK’s modern industrial strategy, which aims to create long-term, inclusive, secure, and sustainable growth.

Business board members have a set term of office of three years with the option to be elected for a second term, also up to three years. Due to the exceptionally high calibre of the new intake, Hertfordshire Futures is reviewing its governance to increase the size of the Board to retain the expertise of some of its existing business board members.

Celia Taylor

Neil Hayes, CEO, Hertfordshire Futures: “We had an exceptionally strong pool of candidates, and I'm delightedthat all those who were invited to join the Board have accepted. They are joining Hertfordshire Futures at a time of strength and will ensure the voice of business is at the heart of ambitious plans to accelerate local economic growth. This aligns with Hertfordshire’s strengths in sectors such as life sciences, creative industries, advanced manufacturing and business/financial services which are pivotal to the UK’s growth priorities.”

Adrian Hawkins, OBE, Chair Hertfordshire Futures said: "Thanks to such a successful and extensive recruitment campaign, we have secured some of the best business minds to join our Board and accelerate growth and opportunities across the county. These appointments come at a crucial time as we develop a new economic strategy for the county. I would like to thank our retiring Board Members for their tremendous hard work and dedication and hope they will remain connected to Hertfordshire Futures."