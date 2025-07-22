Five health and safety breaches that could cost you your job

Office

Health and safety regulations exist to protect everyone in the workplace. In the UK, employees have a legal responsibility to follow procedures designed to prevent accidents and ensure a safe working environment. Ignoring these rules can have serious consequences, not only to your health but also to the future of your career.

Here, Health and Safety Expert Josh McNicholas, from Evalu-8 EHS, shares five common health and safety breaches that could put your job at risk.

Failing to Wear Required PPE - Even in the heat

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is essential in many workplaces, even in extreme weather like a heatwave. Whether it's safety boots, helmets, goggles or gloves, PPE is not optional. Refusing or forgetting to wear it can be treated as gross misconduct, especially if it puts you or others at risk. Employers are legally required to provide PPE, and employees are expected to use it properly.

Not Reporting Hazards or Incidents

Some people might think health and safety fall only to their employers or building management; however, employees are also required to report any unsafe conditions or incidents. Failing to do so, even in the case of a near miss, could lead to more serious harm down the line. If it's found that you were aware of a risk and said nothing, it could be grounds for disciplinary action.

Using Equipment Without Proper Training

Operating machinery or vehicles without the right training or authorisation is a serious breach of safety rules. It puts yourself and others in danger and can lead to damage, injury, or worse. Most employers have strict procedures around training and certification. Disregarding these can be seen as reckless behaviour and a clear breach of trust.

Interfering with Safety Systems

Tampering with or disabling safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers, machine guards or emergency alarms, is not only dangerous but also illegal. Such actions are taken seriously and can result in dismissal. Even if the smoke alarm is beeping and driving the whole office up the wall, disabling this could get you in serious trouble!

Attending Work Under the Influence

Being under the influence of drugs or alcohol while at work poses obvious safety risks. In safety-critical roles in particular, this can have severe consequences. Many workplaces have clear policies on this, and breaches often lead to immediate dismissal, regardless of whether an incident has occurred. So while lunchtime drinks on a sunny Friday could seem like a good idea, it’s best to hold off on the drinks until the work day is over.