Five mindset shifts for leaders who want to build real inclusion

Andrew Horn is a Sanskrit scholar and translator whose edition of Vidagdha Madhava by Rupa Goswami is considered the most accurate ever published in English. He is a former Hare Krishna monk who lived for 20 years at Bhaktivedanta Manor.

Most companies talk convincingly about inclusion but struggle to put it into practice. Andrew Horn identifies five shifts in leadership thinking that can help businesses move equity beyond policies and into everyday actions.

Business leaders have spent the past decade working to build more inclusive organisations. ESG reporting is now routine, diversity strategies are in place across most sectors, and stakeholder engagement is widely treated as a business priority.

But despite all of this, genuine equity remains difficult to achieve. The issue often isn’t the quality of the policy but the thinking that supports it. Real inclusion is shaped by how leaders act in ordinary situations, particularly when there is no external pressure and no audience. It relies on the assumptions they carry and the value they place on others in practice rather than principle.

To embed inclusion in a way that lasts, there needs to be a shift in mindset. Without that, even the best-designed initiatives risk becoming performative box-ticking exercises. Leaders may believe they are building an equitable culture, yet without a change in how people are seen and valued, the impact will be limited.

True inclusion isn't about grand gestures but shaped by everyday interactions, unseen moments, and how people are valued when no one is watching, says Andrew Horn.

Equity begins, therefore, with perception. It is shaped by how we look at others, how we interpret their value, and whether we believe they are worth listening to. This may sound philosophical, but it has real-world consequences. Leaders who view inclusion as a box to tick will struggle to build trust. But those who approach it as a way of thinking — and as a way of being — tend to build something far more durable.

The point is not to abandon structure or measurement as governance still matters. But inclusion should not rely on systems alone. The strongest cultures grow out of consistency, clarity and care.

This kind of thinking is found in many older traditions. In Indian philosophy, for example, one of the signs of wisdom is the ability to see others equally. The ancient text known as the Bhagavad Gita describes the wise person as someone who recognises the same essence in every living being. It’s a way of seeing that does not depend on social status, wealth or power.

Applied to business, this means treating people with equal regard, whether they are shareholders or junior staff, suppliers or customers. When equity is approached in this way, it becomes part of the organisation’s instinct and doesn’t need to be enforced.

The same principle applies to leadership. Today’s leaders are expected to guide culture, model empathy, and remain steady in the face of constant change. That kind of leadership requires clarity, internal steadiness and, in many cases, reflection on what a “leader” truly stands for. And yet most modern leadership frameworks stop short of actually addressing this. They focus on behaviour and performance but rarely ask what shapes a leader’s perception. And that’s where mindset matters most.

Over the years, I’ve found that certain principles help leaders anchor themselves in something more consistent. They’re not complicated, and they’re not tied to any particular belief system. They are simply ways of approaching others — and approaching leadership — that support lasting inclusion. Here are my top five mindset shifts for leaders who want to build real inclusion:

Five Mindset Shifts for Real Inclusion

1. Stop relying on policy alone

Policies and metrics are useful, but they don’t change attitudes. Real equity depends on how people are treated when there’s no framework telling you what to do.

2. Value people beyond performance

Respect shouldn’t be tied to output. Inclusion means recognising the worth of every person, even when they bring no obvious benefit to the business.

3. Treat consistency as a moral standard

Don’t let your ethics fluctuate with someone’s job title. Stakeholders, staff and suppliers all deserve the same basic level of respect and decency.

4. Rethink your “mantra”

Mantras aren’t (or at least shouldn’t be) marketing taglines but rather the philosophy that keeps you steady. Ask yourself what anchors you when things go wrong, and whether it’s strong enough to lead others.

5. Assume goodwill, not hostility

Boundaries are important but if you treat every interaction as a threat, you can’t build trust. Start by assuming others mean well, and lead from there.

