Fluency expands global presence with new offices in USA and Bahrain

Fluency, a driving force behind growth for advanced materials and advanced engineering businesses, is proud to announce the opening of two new offices in Atlanta, USA, and Manama, Bahrain. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Fluency's mission to connect innovation, foster growth, and deliver transformative solutions to its global clientele.

With the establishment of these offices, Fluency continues its growth trajectory, strategically positioning itself in key markets to support businesses across North America, the Middle East, and beyond. This move reinforces Fluency's commitment to empowering businesses in the advanced engineering and materials sectors with tailored strategies and unparalleled market insights.

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director of Fluency, states, "Fluency's clients span the globe, from east to west, and our new offices in Atlanta and Bahrain allow us to strengthen those connections and deliver unparalleled support wherever they are. This expansion enhances our ability to provide localised insights and strategic innovation while maintaining our global perspective. It reflects our clients' trust in our expertise and our unwavering commitment to their success."

Showcasing Expertise at JEC World 2025Fluency is also excited to announce its participation in JEC World, the premier global event for composite materials and their applications, held from March 4th to 6th, 2025, in Paris. As the industry's leading platform for innovation, business, and networking, JEC World gathers all major players in the composites sector, making it an unmissable event for advancing material innovation.

Visitors can meet the Fluency team in Hall 6, Stand J107, where they will showcase their comprehensive solutions, including strategic consulting, brand development, market insights, and talent acquisition. Fluency's team will also discuss how their expertise can help businesses harness opportunities in the ever-evolving composites and advanced materials landscape.

Gemma Hardy added, "JEC World is a celebration of innovation and collaboration, values at the heart of what we do at Fluency. We look forward to engaging with global industry leaders and showcasing how our tailored strategies drive sustainable growth."