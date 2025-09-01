Fluid AV shortlisted for prestigious global award
The nomination recognises Fluid AV’s work on the Incident Simulation Centre for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) - a cutting-edge facility designed to transform training standards in emergency response.
Fluid AV delivered an advanced, fully integrated AV solution that allows NIFRS to replicate complex emergency situations with complete realism. The new system enables immersive training experiences, supports real-time decision making, and enhances collaboration across multiple agencies.
Commenting on the shortlisting, Stephen Mayne, Managing Director of Fluid AV, said: “Being shortlisted for Public Sector Project of the Year at the AV Awards is a tremendous honour.
“Our work with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been a landmark project for Fluid AV, and this recognition highlights the expertise, dedication, and innovation of our entire team.”
Headquartered in Belfast and Edinburgh, Fluid AV specialises in comprehensive audio-visual integration across education, corporate, government, hospitality, retail, and more. With an emphasis on smart, future-ready design and client-focused delivery, the company provides a complete service offering that spans from initial concept and design through to installation, commissioning, and ongoing support.