Flying Farmhands: AI Drones Set to Revolutionise British Agriculture

Drones powered by artificial intelligence are on course to transform British farming, with global demand for smart, self-flying machines expected to more than triple by 2030.

A major new report by MarketsandMarkets says the global market for AI-enabled drones will jump from $821 million in 2025 to $2.75 billion (£2.13bn) by the end of the decade, with agriculture among the most widespread applications.

Designed to fly without human input, these drones can monitor crop health, map fields, inspect fences, spray fertiliser and even herd livestock. And with labour shortages hitting British farms hard, the tech is arriving just in time.

Many UK farmers are already using drones to scan fields, check water levels, spot disease in crops or livestock, and monitor fence lines, tasks that used to take hours on foot or quadbike.

But new tech is set to support ‘precision farming’, with drones able to target specific areas for fertiliser, reducing waste and environmental impact.

Some models are already being trialled to fly set patrol routes, spot gaps in crops or monitor land boundaries.

The report, published yesterday, predicts that the biggest growth will be in “flight and mission operations”, meaning drones that can fly routes, avoid obstacles, and adjust to changing weather or terrain on their own.

While the biggest money is still coming from defence and US tech firms, the UK is expected to follow North America’s lead as drone regulation becomes more flexible and off-the-shelf models improve.

“The artificial intelligence (AI) in drones market is witnessing strong growth globally, fuelled by the rising adoption of drones across the defence, commercial, and civil sectors,” MarketsandMarkets said.

“As drone applications expand from surveillance and logistics to agriculture and urban mobility, there is a growing demand for advanced AI that offers greater efficiency, endurance, and reliability.”

