Forex: Ultimate trading checklist 2022

Market participants pay close attention to specific price points

Those that keep a trading checklist have a series of questions to consider and address before executing any given trade.

A trading plan is different from a trading checklist. The trading strategy is concerned with the big picture, such as the market you are trading in and the analytical method you will use.

Each deal and the prerequisites for making that trade are the primary emphasis of the trading checklist.

Here experts Forex Suggest outline what they recommend as the ultimate trading checklist to execute winning trades in 2022.

1.Check whether the market is trending or ranging

It is common knowledge among seasoned traders that trading in the direction of a strong trend can increase the likelihood of a profitable trade.

The potential of trending markets to rescue traders from poor entries is so well recognised that a cliche has arisen around the idea. Even if a trader launched a short trade after the trend had already been established the trend would still yield more pips to the downside than to the upside.

In a ranging market, prices oscillate between two points, acting as support and resistance. The Asian trading session is known for its range-bound activity.

Range traders can benefit greatly from oscillating indicators like the relative strength index, the commodity channel index, and the stochastic volatility oscillator.

2.Check support and resistance levels

For various reasons, market participants pay close attention to specific price points. If price falls to a crucial support level and then quickly recovers, traders will be left with a losing short position.

When price moves close to a significant level of resistance, it tends to retrace downward. Breaks of these levels tend to be watched closely by trend traders as a possible signal that the market has begun to trend.

On the other hand, range traders anticipate the price to oscillate between two levels of support and resistance for extended periods of time.

3.Check your indicators

Signals from indicators help traders verify trades with a high likelihood of success. One or two indicators may be used by traders to supplement their trading approach, depending on the trading plan and method.

Avoid the temptation to overcomplicate the analysis by including unnecessary variables. Maintain an organised, uncluttered layout that is straightforward to scan.

4.Check how much you are risking

When seeking supposed "guaranteed trades," many traders' funds are wiped out because they use excessive leverage.

To avoid this, traders should stick to a leverage ratio of no more than 10:1. Another useful piece of advice is to never risk more than 5% of your account balance on any single trade.

5.Check economic news releases

Unanticipated market developments may render the "perfect" deal useless.