Former BBC graphic designer launches hypnotherapy practice in Bath

Driven by personal health crisis, founder seeks to promote an evidence-based understanding of hypnotherapy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This July, David Chaudoir launches his new hypnotherapy practice in Bath, offering in-person sessions locally and virtual appointments nationwide and beyond, via Zoom. After surviving four heart attacks and undergoing major surgery, Chaudoir made the life-altering decision to leave behind a high-pressure career in the creative industries and dedicate himself to helping others heal.

“When you spend decades running on adrenaline, the body eventually calls time,” he says. “I realised I needed to change how I lived, not just how I worked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 30 years of experience in the creative sector, Chaudoir worked with top agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann, and VCCP, and collaborated with broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, and National Geographic. But it was his own health crisis that prompted a profound shift in direction.

David Chaudoir

“I spent years in the business of persuading people to buy products - but now I help people get something you can’t get in shops: peace of mind,” Chaudoir explained.

Chaudoir’s new practice blends deep therapeutic insight with a lightness of touch. Alongside one-to-one sessions, he’ll be delivering talks to organisations on the unconscious mind, stress management, and the science behind hypnotherapy.

Far from mystical or intimidating, Chaudoir’s approach is grounded, relatable, and refreshingly real. “There’s a lot of misunderstanding around hypnotherapy,” he says. “When it comes to conditions like IBS, anxiety, and insomnia, hypnotherapy is now recognised as being just as effective as traditional medical approaches – but without side effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hypnotherapy isn’t magic,” he adds. “But what it does with the subconscious mind often feels magical, especially when it works where nothing else has.”

From directing music videos to leading design at Fox International Channels, Chaudoir is now channelling that same creative energy into helping people reclaim their calm, confidence, and clarity.

The practice is now open in Bath, with his website launching simultaneously. Chaudoir is also scheduled to speak at local networking events, sharing insights on mental wellness and the hidden costs of success in high-pressure careers.