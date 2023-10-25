Former NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose has breached data protection laws when she disclosed the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose has breached data protection laws twice when she revealed to a journalist about the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account, Financial Times has reported.

In a ruling seen by the daily, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office concluded that Rose inappropriately shared Farage’s personal data in an inaccurate way. The timing of the report is particularly sensitive for NatWest’s board as they convene on Thursday, just before the release of their third-quarter results the next day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ICO confirmed the details of the report and said in a statement: “We have been clear with the bank that these actions were unacceptable and should not happen again. However, in view of the fact that the individual in question resigned her post and the bank has commissioned its own investigation, we do not intend to take any further regulatory action at this time.”

Rose, once considered as a shining example in the financial services sector, experienced significant setbacks in her professional career. In July, she was forced to step down after admitting to discussing Farage's private banking affairs with a BBC journalist.

She is currently considering her options in light of NatWest's decision to cancel unvested share awards worth millions of pounds that were due to her under her 12-month notice period. The question of whether she will file a legal challenge if the board moves forward remains unanswered.

Farage told the FT: “The ICO report confirms that Dame Alison Rose was in breach of data rules of the FCA rule book and oversaw a culture of deep political prejudice at NatWest.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before her departure, Rose would have been eligible for a maximum compensation package for the 12 months until the end of December, totaling £5.3 million. This package includes £2.4 million in salary and fixed share awards, in addition to potential variable pay of up to £2.9 million.