Forterra Construction Hub scheme delivers brick donation to Truro and Penwith College

Leading building products manufacturer Forterra has embarked on the third year of its Construction Hub scheme, aiding construction colleges across the country with much needed supplies and resources, including Truro and Penwith College in Cornwall.

The college has recently received a donation of 8,190 bricks to supplement its construction course and aid the development of its latest intake of students. They also received 540 concrete blocks to help improve the scope of their working designs.

Truro and Penwith College is one of eight colleges with Construction Hub status, all of which now have additional materials to support the practical learning of its students.

The seven other colleges are Buckinghamshire college group, Burnley College, Hertford Regional College, Oaklands College, Preston College, Stamford College, and Warrington and Vale Royal College.

With the support of Forterra, the colleges are embarking on brickwork projects including internal competitions and local community projects, with the aim of increasing the skills and enthusiasm of their students.

As a result of the recent donation, Truro and Penwith College students have access to high quality trade standard bricks with which to complete their assessments and projects.

Truro and Penwith College run courses in Bricklaying (full time) at Levels 1 and 2, and Apprenticeships at levels 2 and 3 as well as Property Maintenance courses, school taster sessions and evening recreation courses, who all benefit from the brick donation.

Utilising new and specialist bricks enables students to expand their skill base and embark on more ambitious projects, starting from single skin walls, cavity walls, decorative walls, walls with openings, and pillars, and then progressing onto complex walls with the addition of various arches with a focus on accuracy, neatness and keeping the work area healthy, safe and tidy.

Steve Piff, Team Leader for Construction at Truro and Penwith College, said, "We would like to thank Forterra for its generosity by donating materials to the college, especially in this current economic climate. Many other companies have pulled back on this at a time when Forterra is at the forefront. We are very proud to be a Forterra Construction Hub and partnering with Forterra to develop the Trowel Occupations tradespeople of the future. It is excellent for learners to have the opportunity to work with such first-class materials."

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra said, “We are pleased to support the eight colleges that are part of Forterra’s Construction Hubs. It’s fantastic to see that the students can practice their skills on more advanced projects, and we hope the addition of these supplies will enable them to produce work of the highest quality. Forterra takes pride in supporting the continued development of high standards and technical skills in the bricklaying industry, helping to address the skills gap.”

The Construction Hubs are central to the company’s nationwide effort to inspire ambition and foster raw talent in the next generation of construction workers.

Forterra continues to support upcoming bricklaying talent in a variety of ways, including through the annual Build Skills Brick contest at Stamford College which uses Forterra’s iconic London Brick.

For more information on Forterra’s Construction Hubs, visit https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/construction-hubs/.