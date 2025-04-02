Fortidia appoints Ian Coggle to support South West franchises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fortidia UK has appointed Ian Coggle as Network Sales & Operations Supervisor for the South West of England to help support franchise growth in the region.

Fortidia manages the Mail Boxes Etc., PACK & SEND and World Options brands in the UK from its headquarters in Accrington, with the three companies together maintaining and supporting over 260 franchisees, generating combined annual revenues of £80m, providing ecommerce, fulfilment, shipping, virtual office, marketing and print solutions to SMEs and consumers.

Based from offices in Poole, Ian’s role will see him providing hands-on support and advice to franchisees across all three brands, aimed at helping them to develop and grow their businesses.

With a 16-year career in sales and marketing, Ian’s previous roles include managing director of a B2B marketing agency, working directly in support of growing SMEs and franchised businesses.

On starting his new position with Fortidia, he said: “Heading up the South West operations of the NSO team at Fortidia, my role will be to support the network operationally, helping our franchisees to grow and expand by integrating at the optimum level with the head office team to make best use of the full range of resources available.

“While based out of offices in Poole, most of my time will be spent on location around the South West, working directly onsite with franchisees for each brand.

“Essentially, I’ll be providing them with growth-focused sales training, marketing and CRM advice, but also acting as a channel of communication back to the operations team at head office to provide each franchisee the best support possible and to support our partners through our proven franchise models, helping them build and expand their businesses to achieve their personal goals at the very highest level.”