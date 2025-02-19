Francesco Rivella, the creator of Nutella, has died at the age of 97. | Getty Images

According to Fox News, Rivella passed away on February 14 and his cause of death is not yet known.

Born in 1928 in Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy, Rivella earned a degree in Bromatological Chemistry from the University of Turin. In 1952, at the age of 25, he joined Ferrero, the company founded by Pietro Ferrero, initially working in its chemistry laboratory in Alba, Italy.

During his time at Ferrero, Rivella worked closely with Michele Ferrero, the son of the company's founder, and was instrumental in studying raw materials to develop new chocolate products. He was part of the team responsible for transforming Giandujot, a hazelnut-based chocolate paste, into a spreadable form, eventually leading to the creation of Nutella in 1964.

Rivella's work extended beyond Nutella as he also contributed to the development of Kinder and Ferrero Rocher, two of Ferrero’s most popular products. His expertise in flavour science, ingredient sourcing, and texture refinement helped make Ferrero a global confectionery powerhouse.

Throughout his long career, Rivella rose through the ranks to become a senior manager at Ferrero, overseeing quality control and innovation. He played a significant role in improving chocolate preservation techniques, ensuring that Ferrero products maintained their signature taste and consistency worldwide.

Even after retiring, he remained active in the food industry, serving as President of the Order of Chemists of Piedmont, where he influenced industry standards and mentored future generations of food scientists.

Rivella’s contributions to Nutella’s global success and Ferrero’s expansion into international markets ensured that he left behind a significant financial legacy.

His estimated net worth reportedly was around $10 million, with income sources including royalties from Nutella sales and executive compensation from Ferrero. Nutella remains one of Ferrero’s most profitable products, generating billions in revenue annually.

After retiring, he dedicated his time to fruit farming and pallapugno, a traditional Italian ball game.

Rivella was a widower and is survived by three sons, a daughter, and seven grandchildren.