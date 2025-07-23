Franchisees unite to strengthen collaborative culture at Drama Kids’ Summer Seminar

Winners on the day included Simon Long, recognised with the Outstanding Achievement Award, and Claire Jardine, who received the Innovation Award

Drama Kids franchisees from across the country took their place in the spotlight on Sunday, July 20, coming together at the Renaissance Hotel Heathrow for this year’s eagerly awaited Summer Seminar.

With the theme Creating a Collaborative Culture, the event brought together familiar faces and new members of the network for a day filled with energy, insight and plenty of creative conversation.

The day began with coffee, networking and a warm welcome from the Head Office team – setting the tone for an agenda focused on reflection and planning for the year ahead. Sessions covered everything from Managing Ourselves and Our Businesses to a deep dive into the Attributes and Values of the Drama Kids Business and a clear look at the marketing strategy for the year ahead.

A highlight of the day was the Franchisee Spotlight, where franchisees spoke candidly about what they have learned and how they have grown along the way. This honest sharing led nicely into practical sessions on how everyone can work more closely together, including looking at ways to collaborate with Trafalgar Education – Drama Kids’ parent company – and getting stuck into the hands-on Collaboration in Action workshop.

Reflecting on the day, Becky Goodfield, COO of Drama Kids, said: “When our franchisees meet face-to-face, the impact is always clear. It’s a chance to pause, share ideas and tackle challenges together. This year’s seminar really underlined how much our network values that time to connect.”

The afternoon included an open discussion in What I Wish I’d Known About Building a Business, giving both new and experienced franchisees space to share what has worked well – and what has not – along the way.

The seminar wrapped up with awards recognising individual and team contributions over the past year – a moment to pause and celebrate the positive impact franchisees have in their local communities.

Winners on the day included Claire Jardine, who received the Innovation Award; Simon Long, recognised with the Outstanding Achievement Award; Lauren Steel, who was named Franchisee of the Year; and Louise Parsons, who was presented with the Inspiration Award following nominations from across the network.

“Days like this remind us that there’s huge value in stepping away from the day-to-day and spending time learning from each other,” added Becky. “Our franchisees left with new ideas and clearer plans, but, more importantly, they left knowing they’re not doing it alone.”

As franchisees head into a new term, the focus remains on continuing to build strong local businesses, working together to deliver the best possible experience for every student – and for each other.

To find out more about franchise opportunities with Drama Kids, visit www.franchisingdramakids.com