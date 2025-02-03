FredHUG: A revolutionary digital home user guide for housebuilders

FredHUG

Empowering housebuilders and buyers with a feature-rich, on-demand solution for enhancing new home living.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are Fred, an award-winning full-service brand consultancy specialising in placemaking, is excited to announce the launch of FredHUG, a revolutionary web-based home user guide solution designed to enable housebuilders to deliver easily accessible, sustainable, and comprehensive digital home user guides. This trailblazing technology will greatly enhance their clients’ new home buying experience, all the way from reservation through to post-move support.

FredHUG is set to transform how housebuilders interact with homebuyers by providing a feature-rich platform that delivers home user guides directly to the buyer's fingertips. Designed with the latest digital innovations, FredHUG ensures a seamless and engaging experience, giving homebuyers an in-depth understanding of their new home and its unique features, all in one easy-to-use web-based portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balfour Beatty Homes trialled the technology in partnership with We are Fred and Mandy Soames, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager at Balfour Beatty Homes said: “I think FredHUG is a terrific find for [us]. It’s a great asset to have in this business. It’s eye-catching, user-friendly, and just cost-effective, everything that a new homeowner needs is easily accessible. It’s a central source of information that is going to save time for the customer services team and save on costs as everything is digital, nothing needs to be printed – which is also much better for the planet. We’re very excited to see it take off and to be at the very beginning of this journey.”

For Housebuilders:FredHUG offers housebuilders a cutting-edge tool to deliver comprehensive, on-demand home user guides to their buyers. No longer confined to paper-based handbooks or generic online resources, housebuilders can now offer home buyers a rich, personalised, and easily accessible guide to their new homes. With FredHUG, housebuilders can streamline their communication, educate buyers on the tech and systems inside their homes, and even provide valuable connections with the surrounding community, all while saving time, cost effective, and increasing sustainability.

For Homebuyers:FredHUG empowers buyers with a complete digital toolkit to navigate their new home and its surrounding neighbourhood. The portal provides a detailed guide to the home’s features, including instructions on how to operate tech systems, and appliances. It goes beyond just the physical home, offering information about the local community and its amenities. Additionally, FredHUG includes a seamless method for reporting snags and defects, making the post-purchase process more efficient and, vitally, transparent.

Key Features of FredHUG:

● Comprehensive and sophisticated Home User Guides: Clear, detailed information on all aspects of the home, fully customisable with a sleek, intuitive and responsive interface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Secure handover document access: Provide homeowners with password protected to property-specific documents, including certificates, warranties, legal info, and a detailed report library.

● Advanced Snag and Defect Reporting: A streamlined tool for homebuyers to report any issues with their property, ensuring clear reporting and timely resolution, all fully integrated into CRM systems

● Integrated and collated: Bringing together all the documents, resources, and information that housebuilders should provide homebuyers. To borrow an old adage, One Location, One Location, One Location.

● Advanced notifications: Liability concerns are a thing of the past with an advanced notification system, allowing housebuilders to set up automated communications triggered by any function within the platform. This improved user experience translates into an improved Net Promoter Score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Customisable interface: FredHUG can be customised to reflect company or development branding on both mobile and desktop interfaces for a seamless brand experience.

Clive Lewzey, Managing Director of FredHUG and We Are Fred, comments: “In recent years, almost all aspects of the new build sector have undergone a significant digital transformation, from design and construction through to marketing and sales, and We Are Fred has been at the centre of this rapid evolution. It is from that vantage point as digital marketing experts that it became clear to us how in the midst of all of this industry change, the post-sale processes have been left behind, still dependant on printed hardcopy home user guides that are expensive to produce and generic, caring little for the individuality of each property and each buyer.”

“We’d love to say that we dreamt up the idea of digital home user guides all by ourselves, but in truth it’s something that We Are Fred’s clients have told us time and time again that they need. They need them to improve sustainability, to cut costs, and to reduce completely unnecessary waste. But most of all, digital user packs are a powerful way for developers to redefine their relationship with buyers, demonstrating that they truly care about the post-sale experience being provided. This gives housebuilders a valuable point of differentiation when compared to their competitors, but it also helps build a solid, long-lasting relationship of trust and transparency with buyers that ultimately helps put them one step closer to reaching that ever-mystical realm of repeat custom.”

For more information about FredHUG and to schedule a demo, visit www.fredhug.com