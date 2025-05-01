Free course offers evidence based support for those with mild cognitive impairment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new online programme called MindCog is offering valuable support to individuals living with mild cognitive impairment across our region. The free course, delivered by The Mindful Life Group CIC, is specifically designed to help manage the challenges of mild cognitive impairment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Living with mild cognitive impairment can bring daily frustrations and concerns about memory and thinking skills. This program teaches practical techniques to:

Help improve focus and mental clarity

Reduce stress and anxiety

Enhance overall cognitive wellbeing.

One participant shared: “I've changed so much - I'm more outgoing now. If someone suggests doing something, I don't hesitate; I say 'Okay!' whereas before I'd doubt myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online mindfulness for older adults

Recognising that travel can be challenging, the course is delivered entirely through easy-to-use online sessions. This allows participants to join comfortably from home.

The Mind Cog Programme provides evidence-based support for people with mild cognitive impairment. The course delivers practical strategies to help improve focus and mental clarity, reduce stress and anxiety about cognitive changes, and maintain daily functioning and quality of life. This includes:

Cognitive training to strengthen memory and thinking skills

Specific exercise and physical activity to boost brain health

Lifestyle interventions to support overall wellbeing

Personalised goal setting tailored to individual brain needs

The next 6-week course begins in June 2025. Individuals can self-refer or be recommended by healthcare professionals.

This free program offers practical support for managing mild cognitive impairment. Whether you’re experiencing mild cognitive impairment or know someone who might benefit – a family member, friend or patient – we encourage you to explore this opportunity today. Taking this step could make a meaningful difference in daily life.

For more information or to register: