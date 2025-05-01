Free course offers evidence based support for those with mild cognitive impairment
Living with mild cognitive impairment can bring daily frustrations and concerns about memory and thinking skills. This program teaches practical techniques to:
- Help improve focus and mental clarity
- Reduce stress and anxiety
- Enhance overall cognitive wellbeing.
One participant shared: “I've changed so much - I'm more outgoing now. If someone suggests doing something, I don't hesitate; I say 'Okay!' whereas before I'd doubt myself.”
Recognising that travel can be challenging, the course is delivered entirely through easy-to-use online sessions. This allows participants to join comfortably from home.
The Mind Cog Programme provides evidence-based support for people with mild cognitive impairment. The course delivers practical strategies to help improve focus and mental clarity, reduce stress and anxiety about cognitive changes, and maintain daily functioning and quality of life.
- Cognitive training to strengthen memory and thinking skills
- Specific exercise and physical activity to boost brain health
- Lifestyle interventions to support overall wellbeing
- Personalised goal setting tailored to individual brain needs
The next 6-week course begins in June 2025. Individuals can self-refer or be recommended by healthcare professionals.
This free program offers practical support for managing mild cognitive impairment. Whether you’re experiencing mild cognitive impairment or know someone who might benefit – a family member, friend or patient – we encourage you to explore this opportunity today. Taking this step could make a meaningful difference in daily life.
For more information or to register:
Visit: the-mindful-life.com
Facebook: facebook.com/TheMindfulLifeGroupCIC