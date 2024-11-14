Free digital marketing training courses for UK businesses announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses all around the UK are invited to attend a series of live digital marketing training courses, workshops and live interactive roundtable discussions to help improve their companies online marketing.

UK companies are invited to join a series of live events helping them evolve their online marketing strategies.

A series of Zoom roundtable video discussions will be hosted on Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m., and businesses of all sizes and industries are invited to join.

The format will be the host and attendees sharing their most lucrative digital marketing strategies and techniques in a live interactive roundtable discussion form online on Zoom.

Industry experts will be sharing some of t

The series of live digital marketing training, showcasing and roundtable discussion events will cover the most important parts of a successful corporate digital marketing strategy including:

Web Design, Social Media, Digital PR, SEO, PPC, International Marketing, Affiliate Marketing and The Best AI Tools in 2024

The live group format will aim to agree on the Top 10 in each sector collectively.

So, the group will discuss and agree by live voting on the best 10 social media strategies in 2024, for example.

It is hoped that, in this format, all participants will come away with valuable intelligence for their business at no cost other than their time to join the group discussion.

Organiser Christian Strutt, owner of the digital marketing agency Milton Keynes Marketing, commented: "I am glad to be hosting a series of live events and group discussions that will help any UK businesses that would like professional support with their companies online marketing. The festive season and New Year are often the most important times of the year for most UK companies, so I am happy to be able to help out any businesses that need help with their online marketing."