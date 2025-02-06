Free energy advice for struggling employees through groundbreaking energy expert partnership

Fully funded Workplace Energy Advice workshops, hosted by RES and Energy For Tomorrow

Residential Energy Services (RES) is excited to announce a new partnership with Energy For Tomorrow, enabling a nationwide rollout of fully funded Workplace Energy Advice workshops. These sessions aim to help hard-to-reach employees who are struggling with their energy bills and provide expert guidance on energy-saving measures.

Through RES’s extensive experience in delivering direct energy advice via mobile pop-up clinics, it has become clear that many individuals, particularly those on low incomes or working non-traditional hours, often lack access to vital energy information. This initiative seeks to bridge that gap by delivering in-person sessions directly in the workplace, ensuring employees receive tailored energy advice specific to them.

"Our goal is to educate employees on available funding streams and how they can make their homes warmer and healthier. This vital funding from Energy For Tomorrow means we can reach individuals who may not otherwise have access to crucial support. With countless families grappling with fuel poverty, we want to ensure that everyone has the tools and resources they need to lower their bills and improve their living conditions." Sarah Parry, RES

The workshops, available now nationwide, will cater to a wide array of industries, where many living-wage and shift-based employees find themselves. Each workshop will feature educational sessions mixed with one-on-one consultations, allowing employees to drop in and discuss their energy concerns at their convenience.

RES is dedicated to helping individuals and communities navigate energy efficiency challenges. By offering comprehensive energy advice and support programmes, RES aims to alleviate fuel poverty, promote sustainability, and improve overall community wellbeing.

For more information about the upcoming workshops or to register your interest, please visit residentialenergyservices.co.uk