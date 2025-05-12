Free ‘Insulation MOT’ to help Tees Valley charities cut energy costs

The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) is offering free energy audits to charities, non-profit organisations, public sector bodies and businesses across the Tees Valley to identify opportunities to save energy and cut carbon emissions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the initiative, Level 3 apprentices from TICA’s National Training Centre in Darlington - working under the supervision of instructors - will carry out the audits using TIPCHECK (Technical Insulation Performance Check), a specialist thermal energy assessment tool.

This technology evaluates pipework, typically found in plant and boiler rooms, by measuring surface temperatures and calculating potential energy and cost savings through improved insulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this ‘insulation MOT,’ a comprehensive report will detail areas of significant heat loss and outline the benefits of installing or upgrading thermal insulation. If the TIPCHECK identifies insulation work that can easily installed to reduce energy loss then, where possible, the TICA apprentices will complete the work – charging only for the cost of the insulation materials used.

Students perform an energy audit

The initiative not only supports local communities but provides apprentices with valuable hands-on experience, allowing them to apply their skills in a real-world environment.

TICA is an active member of the Darlington Employers Environmental Partnership (DEEP), a collaboration of businesses committed to promoting sustainable practices and supporting the transition to net zero. Through this network, TICA is also in discussions with three NHS trusts in the North East about carrying out similar audits to help ease financial pressures on healthcare budgets.

Helen Anderson TICA’s deputy CEO and head of training, said: “This initiative is a win-win. Our apprentices gain essential direct experience, applying their training to projects that deliver real community benefits. At the same time, organisations facing rising energy costs receive expert advice on how to cut waste, lower emissions, and potentially save thousands of pounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s a community centre, village hall, charity, or council building, we want to demonstrate how better insulation can deliver real savings whilst improving the environment.

Established in 1957, TICA represents contractors throughout the UK involved in the application of hot and cold thermal insulation and hosts apprentices for two week blocks of training every three months, for between 18 and 24 months at its Darlington centre.

For further information about TICA’s ‘Insulation MOT’ email: [email protected]